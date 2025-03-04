Yum! Brands: Lucy Taylor's Bold Journey: From Breaking Barriers to Leading KFC UK & Ireland

LinkedIn

Meet Lucy Taylor, our incredible COO of KFC UK & Ireland, whose 20-year journey has taken her to over 25 countries (and counting!). From breaking barriers to inspiring others, Lucy's story is the definition of bold moves and bucket-worthy success.

"I was the first woman COO in the Middle East, and what excited me most was giving hope to other women - showing them that it's possible."

Want to be part of a team where dreams take flight? Keep watching to find out how to join our KFC UK operations family.

Operations are the heart of KFC. They're the reason our customers get to enjoy our finger lickin' good chicken and exceptional service every single day.

From our in-restaurant teams who bring the Colonel's Original Recipe to life, to the leaders driving customer excellence, risk and compliance, food safety, and more, it takes an army of passionate, bold, and customer-focused individuals to make our brand what it is. We like to think of them as our 12th secret ingredient.

As our COO, Lucy Taylor, shares in the clip below, the opportunities at KFC are endless. With bold ambitions in a rapidly growing business, we're looking for driven individuals ready to support and unlock potential in our people, build our brand and make a positive impact to our communities.

Check out our latest operations vacancies here: https://www.kfc.co.uk/careers

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire