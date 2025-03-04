CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Addition of LaSalle Mortgage, Bolstering Its Northern California Presence

CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch, LaSalle Mortgage. The branch will be led by Area Sales Manager, Phil Aguillon (NMLS# 1818749). A dynamic leader with over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Aguillon has built a reputation for driving market share growth, fostering high-performing teams, and delivering innovative lending strategies across the Bay Area.

Aguillon launched his financial career at GreenPoint Mortgage in 2001 before transitioning to wholesale lending as an Account Executive from 2005-2009. His leadership trajectory accelerated at Finance of America Mortgage, where he served as a Regional Sales Manager, overseeing all P&L branches in the Greater Bay Area. He later expanded his impact through VP Mortgage Lending roles at Pinnacle Home Loans and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, where he led growth initiatives and strategic market expansion.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Aguillon has been a longtime advocate for mortgage professionals and homeownership policy. Since 2011, he has served on the board of the California Association of Mortgage Professionals (CAMP) as President and is currently the Government Affairs Chair for the North Bay Chapter, championing education and consumer protections in homeownership.

He's led LaSalle Mortgage through some of the toughest years in the industry, proving that being crafty, committed, and community-minded is a winning formula. Now, with LaSalle joining CMG Home Loans, he's fired up to combine that drive with CMG's "Every Customer, Every Time. No Exceptions, No Excuses." mindset to help more home buyers across California and the Bay Area win.

"The mortgage game is evolving, and speed, efficiency, and DIFFERENTIATION are everything," said Aguillon. "CMG gets it. Their unique products, investment in smart, strategic tech, and expert operators create a platform that doesn't just keep up-it leads. That's why we're here. Our focus? Equipping mortgage advisors with modernized tools, systems, and support to ditch the busy work, own their market, and drive relentless referral and conversion growth. More value, more deals, no-brainer."

"Phil is a firm believer in collaboration and market adaptability and brings a strategic approach to supporting agents, referral partners, and clients," added Natalie Overturf, Divisional Vice President. "Phil is dedicated to helping our clients through education and tailored solutions. His passion for community involvement and business development aligns perfectly with CMG's mission. I am thrilled to welcome Phil to the team!"

About CMG

