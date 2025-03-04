Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Chronic absenteeism is surging, AI is reshaping classrooms, and student mental health concerns are growing. With 6.5 million students missing school regularly and less than half feeling engaged, educators are seeking urgent, research-backed solutions. The 35th Annual National Dropout Prevention Conference, set for October 12-15, 2025, in Orlando, will deliver actionable strategies to address these pressing challenges.

Chronic absence rates have more than doubled in some states since the pandemic, and the consequences are severe: among ninth graders who are chronically absent, less than 20% ultimately graduate. These troubling trends demand immediate, evidence-based intervention strategies that schools can implement today.

"Educators need strategies they can use now," said Dr. Robert Peters, Chief Academic Officer of the National Dropout Prevention Center (NDPC). "This conference delivers hands-on tools to improve attendance, engagement, and resilience."

Building on this focus on practical solutions, Dr. Sandy Addis, Chairman of NDPC, emphasizes the conference's direct impact on student success: "This conference is where educators find solutions for attendance, engagement, resilience building and graduation rates that they can apply directly in their own schools and districts."

State education agencies have also found significant value in the conference. For example, Aveene Coleman from the South Carolina Department of Education, who serves as Program Manager for Discipline and Attendance, appreciated learning various strategies and gaining additional resources from professionals across the country to improve student attendance and increase graduation rates. The conference provided valuable insights that she was eager to share with schools and districts in South Carolina.The conference draws a diverse group of K-12 professionals from across the United States and around the world. Attendees include superintendents, principals, teachers, counselors, graduation coaches, social workers, and student support specialists.

Last year's event attracted participants from 42 states and territories, including international attendees from the Northern Mariana Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Nordland County in Norway.

This year's sessions will cover practical strategies, including building trauma-skilled schools, leveraging AI to address learning barriers, supporting student mental health, cultivating resilience, and implementing research-backed attendance solutions.

The conference offers a unique opportunity to earn credits toward two respected certifications. The National Dropout Prevention Specialist Certification builds expertise in dropout prevention strategies and at-risk youth services.

The Trauma-Skilled Specialist Certification prepares professionals to create supportive learning environments for trauma-impacted students. Both certifications connect participants to a nationwide network of practitioners sharing best practices.

To register for the 35th Annual National Dropout Prevention Conference, visit www.spnetwork.org/ndpc35

"Creating a system that supports student success requires understanding school culture and implementing strategies that enable all students to thrive," said Dr. Peters. "Join us in Orlando as we unpack the factors that build resilience and discuss best practices that provide specific future-focused strategies that motivate students to co-author their learning journey."

K-12 Professionals nationwide are rethinking how to keep students engaged and on track for graduation. Join us in Orlando for research-backed solutions that work.

About the National Dropout Prevention Center: The National Dropout Prevention Center is a division of the Successful Practices Network, a not-for-profit organization that is devoted to providing research-based best practices to support the effectiveness of schools across the nation. Learn more at www.DropoutPrevention.org.

