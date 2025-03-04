CELUS, developer of the leading AI-assisted electronics design platform used by developers and engineers globally, unveiled a new bill of materials (BOM)experience that better satisfies the needs of electronic engineers by helping them choose the right components for the early stages of their PCB design.

Rather than spend days, weeks or months manually researching, evaluating and downloading product specifications for an array of components, engineers can now leverage an updated BOM view in the CELUS Design Platform. Expanded access to new pricing, lifecycle and supply information simplifies and accelerates the design process with automated, AI-driven recommendations of millions of components. Engineers are better positioned to assess supply chain risks prior to beginning the procurement process, ensuring that components are available to be sourced from manufacturers.

The CELUS Design Platform automates component search and schematic generation, enabling quicker, more accurate designs and capturing all requirements. The CELUS Design Platform's proprietary AI algorithms then analyze specs and capabilities of available components to offer guided suggestions. A detailed component view emphasizes where the components are used and provides a list of alternatives that are accessible by clicking on the manufacturer parts number or descriptor in the BOM.

By optimizing the BOM design experience with additional data provided by Accuris, CELUS extends its market leadership as the global hub for electronic components and complete solutions. With electronic devices typically containing from 200 to 1,000 individual components, using CELUS radically shortens the time it takes to bring new projects from concept to reality and to market.

"The ability to find the right components for electronic design projects is both overwhelming and time consuming," said Tobias Pohl, co-founder and CEO of CELUS. "For the visionaries who might not know where to start with turning their design into a reality or the engineers that have pricing or manufacturing preferences to consider, having a system that provides this insight for every component within a circuit is life changing. The CELUS Design Platform with its new supply and pricing data minimizes the time spent on electronics design by recommending real-time component options that simply work, freeing makers to focus on the value of their projects rather than working on menial tasks to get them there."

CELUS will be demonstrating this latest integration of the CELUS Design Platform in Booth No. 550 in Hall 4 at the embedded world Exhibition&Conference at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany March 11-13. Attendees of embedded world Exhibition&Conference wishing to engage with the CELUS Design Platform and see where it fits within their own processes can contact sales@celus.io to set up an appointment at the show.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

