OXURION: Oxurion Extends Its Financing Program

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - March 4, 2025 - 07:00PM - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces the signing of a third amendment to its convertible bond subscription agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC. As part of this amendment, the agreement has been assigned to Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC. This amendment extends the issuance period under adjusted conditions and clarifies the maturity terms of all outstanding and future bonds.

Key Amendments to the Financing Terms

Program extension: Oxurion may continue issuing convertible bonds under lighter conditions until December 2025. The overall financing program remains in place until March 2, 2026.

Bond maturity adjustment: The maturity date of all bonds, whether already issued or to be issued, is now set at 60 months from their respective issuance dates. This ensures a standardized maturity structure across all outstanding bonds.

Market capitalization condition: A minimum EUR 500,000 over a rolling 30-day period is required for bond issuance. If the market capitalization temporarily drops to EUR 250,000, a partial drawdown of EUR 150,000 remains possible under specific conditions.

Liquidity condition: A total trading value of at least EUR 1.2 million over 22 consecutive trading days is required, with a reduced threshold of EUR 600,000 for partial drawdowns.

Monthly tranches: The base monthly issuance remains EUR 300,000, with potential increments of EUR 100,000, subject to subscriber approval. No cool down period is applicable.

Summary Table

Aspect Value Minimum market capitalization EUR 500,000 Threshold for partial drawdown EUR 250,000 Total trading volume over 22 days EUR 1.2 million Threshold for partial drawdown EUR 600,000 Monthly bond issuance EUR 300,000 Possible increments EUR 100,000 Issuance period under lighter conditions Until December 2025 Program extension Until March 2, 2026 Maturity of all bonds 60 months from issuance

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biotechnology company specialising in the development of

next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion is

headquartered in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based

on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company

therefore, cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any

other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could

cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any

jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable

U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

OXURION NV:

Pascal Ghoson, CEO

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

