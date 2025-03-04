Mesotherapy Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 1,148.60 Million by 2030, Growing at a 9.4% CAGR, According to The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Mesotherapy Market share and Forecast (2022 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Mesotherapy Solution Kits, Mesotherapy Devices, Mesotherapy Filler Kits, Mesotherapy Chemical Peels, and Anti-Aging Masks), Indication (Anti-Aging and Wrinkle Treatment, Facial Rejuvenation, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, Stretch Marks, and Acne and Scar Treatment), and End User (Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa", The market is projected to grow from US$ 561.20 million in 2022 to US$ 1,148.60 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2030.

To explore the valuable insights in the Mesotherapy Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015280/

Global mesotherapy market is recording significant growth. Key factors driving growth of the market include the increasing adoption of mesotherapy for various therapeutic purposes and the surging use of the therapy in combination with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the mesotherapy market include Koru Pharma Co Ltd, Institute BCN Esthetics SL, Mesoskinline ApS, Colgate Palmolive Co, Skin Tech Pharma Group SL, HB Aesthetics Group SA, Toskani SL, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd, Revitacare SAS, Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co Ltd, Mesoestetic E-Commerce SL, Galderma SA, Derm Beauty International Sdn Bhd, and Mesotech Srl.

Trending Topics: Mesotherapy solution kit, skin rejuvenation, cosmetic surgery, pain management, etc.

Global Headlines on the Mesotherapy Market

Kalbe Introduces Mesotherapy Products in Aesthetic Treatment

Maypharm Launches Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome: A Hybrid Filler Combining Hydration and Regeneration

For Detailed Mesotherapy Market Insights, Visit:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mesotherapy-market

Mesotherapy Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The mesotherapy market was valued at US$ 613.95 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,295.71 million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during 2023-2031. owing to the increasing adoption of mesotherapy in pain management and cosmetic procedures such as antiaging treatment, skin rejuvenation and others. Additionally, increase in combination therapies for better results led to the combination of PRP therapy with mesotherapy to provide exceptional results in the field of cosmetology.



Increasing adoption of mesotherapy: A few of the most common advantages associated with the use of mesotherapy include minimally invasive procedure, no-needle therapy, and non-complex process. Mesotherapy is widely used in skin and hair rejuvenation treatments for aesthetic and medical applications, as it addresses various skin concerns, brightens the skin tone and keeps it hydrated. Combining mesotherapy with treatments such as microneedling, laser, or radiofrequency helps target small areas for improved skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, and hair restoration, offering localized treatments, precise results, deeper ingredient absorption, and quick recovery. Mesotherapy involves the use of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and enzymes that are beneficial for the skin. The adoption of this therapy among geriatric population for skin rejuvenation and wrinkle treatments has increased owing to better results and cost effectiveness as compared to surgical alternatives. Furthermore, its noninvasive nature and low cost have propelled its demand in fat reduction procedures performed on obese populations; thus, it is widely adopted as an alternative to liposuction. The therapy is also used by athletes for better pain management.



Increase in Strategic initiatives by market players: Various market players operating in the mesotherapy market are focused on the development of innovative products through strategic initiatives which include product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. A few of the recent strategic initiatives in the market are mentioned below:



-In January 2025, Maypharm, a South Korean manufacturer in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, launched Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, which is a hybrid mesotherapy filler developed to meet the evolving demands for aesthetic medicine.



-In October 2023, Wingderm's latest research on mesoskin for mesotherapy treatment captured the attention of experts, practitioners, and beauty seekers at Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), which was held in Chengdu, Sichuan (China).



-In July 2023, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) launched mesotherapy products for aesthetic treatments in Indonesia through its Asterion division. The entry of Kalbe into the aesthetic treatment market is aimed at utilizing the opportunity propelled by lifestyle trends, younger customer base, and the rise of medical tourism in some regions. Therefore, increasing product launches and research in the field of mesotherapy is expected to create opportunities in the market.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Mesotherapy Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015280/

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the mesotherapy market is segmented into mesotherapy filler kits, mesotherapy solution kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-aging masks, and mesotherapy devices. The mesotherapy solution kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By indication, the mesotherapy market is segmented into antiaging and wrinkle treatment, facial rejuvenation, stretch marks, acne and scar treatment, fat loss, and hair loss. The antiaging and wrinkle treatment segment held the largest market share in 2023.

In terms of end user, the mesotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, dermatological clinics, cosmetic clinics, and others. The dermatology clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

The mesotherapy market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Mesotherapy Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015280/

Conclusion

The mesotherapy market has seen considerable growth attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and an expanding range of applications, such as fat reduction, anti-aging, and hair restoration. Vitamins, enzymes, and other active ingredients are injected into the mesodermal layer of the skin in mesotherapy to treat several issues related to body aesthetics without opting for surgical intervention. This therapy has gained popularity among people looking for quick and effective, yet minimally invasive, alternatives to traditional procedures. Technological advancements such as sophisticated injection techniques and microneedling have further increased the safety and efficacy of these treatments. However, side effects and stringent regulatory policies may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, developed regions such as North America and Europe, along with developing regions such as Asia Pacific, are expected to present tremendous growth potential in the market owing to the increasing demand of customized noninvasive solutions from customers for their aesthetic needs.

Related Reports-

Aesthetic Medicine Market Statistics, Trends, Size, Share, and Key Players by 2031

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast and Growth 2031

Anti-Aging Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Injectable Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/mesotherapy-market

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mesotherapy-market-size-expected-to-reach-us-1-148-60-million-by-2030--growing-at-a-9-4-cagr-according-to-the-insight-partners-302392036.html