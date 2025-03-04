Ritani: Why Platinum Might Be Your Best Bet in 2025

Gold Prices Are Soaring - The Experts at Ritani Share Why Platinum is the Metal of Choice this Year

With gold prices nearing $3,000 per ounce, many consumers are rethinking their metal of choice, whether they are shopping for an engagement ring , eternity band or a pair of everyday hoops .

Ritani Toi et Moi Lab Grown Diamond Hoop Earrings

Ritani Toi et Moi Lab Grown Diamond Hoop Earrings

"For more than a decade, gold jewelry has been de rigueur but during the holiday season we saw a major shift towards platinum," says Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis.

Did you know that platinum is the world's most precious metal and is 30 times rarer than gold? While white gold is still a fantastic choice, platinum outshines it when it comes to durability, long-term beauty, and luxury feel. Unlike white gold, which gets its silvery shine from a rhodium coating that wears off over time, platinum is naturally white. That means no yellowish tint peeking through and no expensive trips to the jeweler for replating. Your platinum ring, bracelet, or earrings will stay just as radiant forever.

Platinum is also heavier and denser than gold, which means it holds up exceptionally well over time and can be passed down through generations. While white gold can wear down and lose metal over the years, platinum forms a soft patina that actually adds to its character. Plus, it keeps gemstones secure, making it an excellent choice for engagement rings.

"Platinum is basically a set-it-and-forget-it metal, which makes it appealing because who has time for constant upkeep to have your jewelry looking as fabulous as it should be?" notes Papasifakis.

Another benefit of platinum is that it is hypoallergenic, so it is the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin or allergies to common metals.

"Platinum is not just a trend-it's a timeless metal that has always been associated with luxury, prestige, and longevity. If you're looking for a metal that will stand the test of time and never lose its brilliance, platinum is a no-brainer," adds Papasifakis.

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information: To request more information or to request product samples, contact Taylor Kelly, Senior Director of Communications at Ritani, via email at taylork@ritani.com .

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire