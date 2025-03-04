Iguana Control Expands with Iguana Chum, an Innovative Solution for Animal Removal

Iguana Control, the largest iguana removal company in South Florida for residential and commercial properties, is pleased to officially announce its expansion into the realm of fishing chum with Iguana Chum.

Iguana Chum was first supplied to charter captains to test the waters and see how well it could draw fish. The results were beyond expectations, proving it to be an excellent source of chum that brought fish in to feed. After discovering how well this chum worked, steps were taken to officially invest in Iguana Chum through warehousing, equipment, and payroll to bring it to the market at large.

Distributed throughout South Florida, there has been a growing demand for the limited supply. South Florida has long been an area revered for its fishing. It has also been under siege by invasive iguanas, which is how Iguana Control was created. Iguana Control rose to the occasion to protect people, pets, and property from the threat of iguanas, growing into the largest iguana remediation company in South Florida.

Iguana Control came to the rescue for the Florida iguana problem , reducing the existing population of these lizards. Founder Tom Portuallo, concerned about the waste created from eliminating the iguanas, had the innovative idea to use these iguanas as chum. Out of his inquisitive mind, he created sister company Iguana Chum, which processes euthanized iguanas from Iguana Control into fishing chum.

Setting a new industry standard for sustainability and quality, Iguana Chum takes a unique approach by turning this invasive species into a useful product. Only freshly caught iguanas euthanized on the same day are provided solely by Iguana Control and are used to create this safe, quality fishing chum that upholds environmental standards.

Devoted fishermen and hobbyists have found iguana chum to be an excellent option for attracting their catches. Portuallo explained, "It is used to initiate a feeding frenzy so fish are attracted to the area." This new chum is now in high demand in the local area.

Portuallo is proud to have found a way to make a huge difference in the lives of residential and commercial property owners as well as provide a way to make use of the iguanas after they have been euthanized.

"No other company is in the iguana remediation industry as long as we have been. No other company serves 8 counties on both the East and West coast of Florida with 30 trappers. That alone sets us apart from any other in the industry. Add to that, the Iguana Chum product, and we are entirely unique," Portuallo stated. Those interested in chumming up a feeding frenzy of their own should visit iguanachum.com to order.

Iguana Control has provided iguana removal services to residential and commercial properties throughout South Florida for over 15 years. The company was featured on Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe. Since iguanas have the potential to cause extensive damage to roofs, foundations, docks, and other structures and decimate native plants and animals, professional removal is encouraged.

Caution should be used when encountering iguanas as they can attack when approached. Contact Iguana Control at 954-588-3188 or visit iguanacontrol.com to get a free estimate for their services.

