New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("JGUN"), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on emerging growth markets, announces today its further commitment to expanding its Investment Banking, Institutional Sales, and Wealth Management Divisions, with the addition of four new partners: Peter Serra, Joshua Mann, Demitry Portnoy, and Michael Wagner. This strategic expansion of our leadership team reflects our commitment to delivering superior service and expertise to our clients.

- Peter Serra, Executive Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking

- Joshua Mann, Chief Strategy Officer

- Demitry Portnoy, Managing Principal, Wealth Management

- Michael Wagner, Managing Principal, Wealth Management

"We are excited to welcome Peter, Josh, Demitry, and Michael to our partnership team," said Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman & CEO of Joseph Gunnar & Co., and Co-Manager of Buttonwood Group Advisors. "Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our Firm and enhance the value we provide to our clients. Together, we look forward to driving innovation and achieving new heights in the financial services industry."

The addition of these four partners marks a significant milestone in our Firm's growth and evolution. We are confident that their leadership and expertise will help us continue to meet the diverse needs of our clients in an ever-changing financial landscape.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including, investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243286

SOURCE: Joseph Gunnar & Co.