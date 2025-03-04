Tarkett Sports Strengthens Design & Construction Capabilities Through Several Acquisitions

Key investments highlight company's commitment to reinforcing market leadership

Tarkett Sports, a global leader in sports construction and surfacing, has announced having acquired four premier construction companies over the past months. The respective agreements will see the following US-based businesses become part of Tarkett Sports:

PCC Sports - Lee's Summit, Missouri

Benchmark Contracting - Lake Oswego, Oregon

Mid-Atlantic Sports Construction - Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Anchor Management Group - Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

The acquisitions represent an investment to expand Tarkett Sports' comprehensive design and construction capabilities, enhancing services across the United States. With their collective expertise, the industry-leading companies will further Tarkett Sports' capacity to deliver an exhaustive design-build approach to sports construction projects, from conception to execution and maintenance.

Moving forward, Benchmark Contracting, Mid-Atlantic Sports Construction and PCC Sports will operate as Tarkett Sports Construction, while Anchor Management Group will continue to operate as such.

The four acquired companies each have long-standing relationships with Tarkett Sports, having previously collaborated on numerous sports construction projects in their respective regions. Those projects include prominent universities and high schools, a broad range of community installations, and more.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is renowned for a wide array of innovative services and solutions that prioritize athletic performance and safety. Its areas of expertise include the manufacturing and installation of artificial turf, hybrid grass, running tracks, post-tension concrete courts, gymnasium and fitness flooring, and more.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome these teams to Tarkett Sports," said Eddy Schmitt, President and CEO of Tarkett Sports. "As we continue to enhance our design and construction services, it is essential that we surround ourselves with the industry's top talent and leadership. These acquisitions emphasize our commitment to operational excellence and exceptional client service in every market that we operate in. Thank you to the following leaders for their trust in Tarkett Sports and for joining our winning team:

Wayne DiMarco, President, Mid-Atlantic Sports Construction

Michael Rufo, President, Anchor Management Group

Kelly Fitzpatrick, Owner & Founder, Benchmark Contracting

Brandon Jackson, CEO, PCC Sports."

These acquisitions are complemented by the launch of Ampere, a new Tarkett Sports brand specializing in architectural design services, master planning, renovations, and conceptual visualizations of sports facilities.

Says Eddy Schmitt: "Ampere will help our clients leverage the collective expertise and value propositions of our Tarkett Sports teams to provide a single source for client success from design to construction."

About Tarkett Sports

Tarkett Sports is one of the world's largest sports construction and surfacing companies. It is the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete courts, hybrid grass, gymnasium and fitness flooring. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletes' experiences and community well-being. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

