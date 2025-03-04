Trim Body, MD: Announcing the Future of Remote Care Scholarship

Trim Body M.D. invites students to apply for $2,500 in financial support.

Beginning in 2025, undergraduate and graduate students in all fields of study will have the opportunity to apply for Trim Body M.D.'s The Future of Remote Care Scholarship . This scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who can draft a critical analysis of artificial intelligence's (AI) contributions to remote health.

The team invites students to create a two to three-minute video going into detail about the impact ever-improving AI models may have on patients' access to care. Students have the opportunity to answer questions like the following:

What influence can AI have on how patients view the weight loss and anti-aging industries?

Can AI improve patients' access to the tools they need to benefit from weight loss and anti-aging services?

How can AI personalize someone's weight loss or anti-aging journey?

Trim Body M.D. encourages students to use video editing software to amplify their videos. However, the scholarship selection committee will not select a winner based on video editing quality but rather on the quality of a student's ability to answer the scholarship question.

The team also permits students to use AI to generate B-roll footage for their videos. However, the use of AI to generate a video script, add fake characters to their videos, modify their voices, or generate a video wholesale will see a student summarily disqualified from the applicant pool.

Students have until August 31, 2025, to complete their scholarship applications. Students should include a link to their video essays as well as all other materials to qualify for the $2,500 award. Trim Body M.D. cannot consider applications submitted after the filing deadline or without all of their essential materials.

The scholarship selection committee can take up to three months to select a winner from its scholarship pool. The team will celebrate its winner's achievements in a blog post and press release.

About Trim Body M.D.

Trim Body M.D. specializes in offering weight loss and anti-aging support to patients across the United States. Our team takes pride in ensuring that our clients can meet all of their weight loss goals without putting their health at risk. We make it easy for our clients to access the tools they need to succeed.

Our services include support with medical weight loss , hormone replacements like testosterone therapy and mesotherapy, and cosmetic services . We invite anyone interested in pursuing anti-aging solutions, weight loss, or hormone replacement services to contact our team for a free healthcare consultation.

