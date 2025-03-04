ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce the issuance of multiple U.S. patents for its ProActive Sustainability® recyclable and recycle-ready technologies. These patents mark a significant milestone in ProAmpac's commitment to advancing mono-material packaging solutions, delivering brands access to high-performance, sustainable alternatives without compromising functionality or efficiency.

"Securing these patents is a testament to ProAmpac's deep expertise in material science and our relentless drive to push the boundaries of sustainable packaging," said Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation. "As brands look to meet evolving sustainability goals, our patented mono-material technologies provide a seamless transition to recyclable flexible packaging while maintaining product shelf life, durability, and production efficiency they depend on."

The newly granted patents cover key innovations, including:

ProActive Recyclable R-2000 Series R-2050 Series - Mono-material laminated technologies with superior heat resistance, excellent seal characteristics, very high clarity, durability, and a wide range of barrier options for dry and frozen foods, pet treats and kibbles, easy-opening snacks, liquids, and microwave steaming. These technologies are available in various formats including rollstock, stand-up pouches with various closures and fitments, and quad-seal bags up to 40 lbs.

- Mono-material laminated technologies with superior heat resistance, excellent seal characteristics, very high clarity, durability, and a wide range of barrier options for dry and frozen foods, pet treats and kibbles, easy-opening snacks, liquids, and microwave steaming. These technologies are available in various formats including rollstock, stand-up pouches with various closures and fitments, and quad-seal bags up to 40 lbs. ProActive Recyclable R-1200 - This mono-web recyclable platform is ideal for dry food packaging due to its very high heat resistance, clarity, and directional tear properties.

- This mono-web recyclable platform is ideal for dry food packaging due to its very high heat resistance, clarity, and directional tear properties. ProActive Recycle Ready RT-4000 -This high-performance and ultra-high-barrier recycle-ready retort pouch is designed to maintain its barrier throughout filling, retorting, and shelf life of the product. RT4000 technology is an optimal alternative for traditional foil-based pet and human food pouches.

-This high-performance and ultra-high-barrier recycle-ready retort pouch is designed to maintain its barrier throughout filling, retorting, and shelf life of the product. RT4000 technology is an optimal alternative for traditional foil-based pet and human food pouches. ProActive Recyclable TearLite Pouches-These laminated pouches have a unique built-in scoring feature for directional opening, allowing easier and more controlled access.

By securing these patents, ProAmpac continues strengthening its leadership in sustainable packaging innovation by pioneering new material technologies and providing brands with cutting-edge solutions to advance their circularity goals. Through strategic partnerships with leading material and food science institutions and advanced testing capabilities at its Collaboration Innovation Center (CIC), ProAmpac continues to expand its portfolio of ProActive Sustainability solutions. Additionally, its ProActive Intelligence® platform drives innovation in smart packaging, creating solutions that protect products, optimize performance, and enhance consumer engagement.

