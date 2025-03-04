Anzeige
WKN: A0MKMM | ISIN: BMG3075P1014 | Ticker-Symbol: 48R
Frankfurt
04.03.25
08:04 Uhr
316,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2025 22:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Completes Previously Announced Transaction with Atrium Syndicate 609

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today its Lloyd's syndicate ("Syndicate 2008"), managed by Enstar Managing Agency Limited, has completed the previously announced transaction with Atrium Syndicate 609, managed by Atrium Underwriters Limited.

Under the terms of the loss portfolio transfer agreement, Atrium Syndicate 609 ceded net loss reserves of approximately $196 million, based on Atrium's carried reserves as at Q3 2024, to Enstar's Syndicate 2008. The reinsurance relates to business underwritten in the 2023 and prior years of account, with all claims handling transferring to Syndicate 2008.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 120 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact:

For Enstar:
For Investors: Matthew Kirk)
For Media: Jenna Kerr)


