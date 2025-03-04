King Hamad Center for Peaceful Coexistence: UN Adopts 28 January as International Day of Peaceful Coexistence, Backed by King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence

MANAMA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step reflecting global recognition of Bahrain's leadership in promoting peace and coexistence, the United Nations General Assembly has officially proclaimed 28 January as the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence. This resolution, spearheaded by the Kingdom of Bahrain in collaboration with allied nations, was initiated by the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence. The decision highlights the international community's commitment to fostering harmony, unity, and mutual respect among diverse cultures, religions, and civilisations.

The resolution invites UN member states, international organisations, civil society, and the media to mark this significant day with meaningful activities and initiatives that reflect its spirit. It encourages all Member States, UN system entities, international and regional organisations, and key stakeholders-including civil society, the private sector, academia, and the media-to observe the International Day in ways that actively foster a culture of peace, inclusion, understanding, and solidarity. Furthermore, the resolution calls on Member States to intensify their efforts in advancing peace and sustainable development, leveraging the observance of international, regional, and national days to unite the global community in building a more harmonious and prosperous world. The UN Secretary-General has been entrusted with disseminating the resolution to ensure widespread global awareness and engagement.

The adoption of this resolution highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence as a cornerstone for sustainable development, conflict resolution, and global stability. It also reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain's ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and understanding, as exemplified by initiatives such as the King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence and collaborative programs with the United Nations-mandated University for Peace, Gioya Higher Education Institution, the Faith in Leadership Organisation, and the 1928 Institute affiliated with Oxford University. These programs aim to equip young leaders with the skills to foster interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, said, "This resolution reaffirms His Majesty the King's vision of linking peaceful coexistence with the achievement of peace and development. Bahrain remains committed to building bridges of cooperation and mutual respect, in line with the principles of the United Nations and international charters." He added, "The King Hamad Global Center will continue to leverage this global milestone to promote dialogue, education, and training in peaceful coexistence, ensuring a brighter future for humanity."

