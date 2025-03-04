Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent video and data solutions for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc. located in Bristol, PA, has received a video services contract extension for US$2,392,000 (approximately C$3.5 million) to provide continued maintenance and repair of the on-board vehicle video systems for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The services contract is for sixteen months, retroactive to November 7, 2024.

Gatekeeper has provided video system maintenances services to SEPTA since October 2019. SEPTA is one of the largest transit systems in the United States, serving five counties in the Greater Philadelphia area and connecting to transit systems in Delaware and New Jersey.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to interconnect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

