Lindt & Sprüngli shares climbed impressively at the Swiss stock exchange, rising by more than 6% to reach values up to 118,000 Swiss francs following the release of strong annual results. The premium chocolate manufacturer reported a 5.1% increase in revenue to approximately 5.5 billion francs, while maintaining a steady net profit of around 672 million francs (equivalent to 715 million euros). Analysts have expressed particular admiration for the company's remarkable pricing power in a challenging market environment. The chocolate maker's strategic entry into the suddenly booming "Dubai chocolate" segment proved exceptionally lucrative, with deliberately limited production of handcrafted 100-gram bars creating artificial scarcity that generated hours-long queues outside stores. These exclusive chocolate bars, priced at over 15 euros each, exemplify the company's successful premium strategy. Shareholders will enjoy a 7.1% dividend increase, marking the 29th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Strategic Supply Chain Adaptation

Amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada, Lindt & Sprüngli is strategically adjusting its supply chains to protect its vital Canadian market. The chocolate manufacturer plans to source all chocolates destined for Canada from its European factories as a response to recently introduced Canadian import tariffs. Currently, approximately half of Lindt products sold in Canada come from US production, with the remainder already imported from Europe. This flexible adjustment demonstrates the management's strategic foresight in navigating geopolitical challenges, further contributing to the positive market assessment of the company.

