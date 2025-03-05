Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
PR Newswire
05.03.2025 03:06 Uhr
QNAP Systems, Inc.: QNAP Empowers Professionals with TS-h1277AFX All-flash NAS, Engineered for Intensive Creative and Virtual Workloads

TAIPEI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, has unveiled the TS-h1277AFX, a 12-bay tower all-flash NAS designed to meet the rigorous demands of multimedia production and virtualization. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 9000 Series processor, the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE via expansion cards for high-speed data access. Combining exceptional performance and capacity, it serves as a centralized hub for storage, file sharing, backup, and disaster recovery, making it an ideal choice for dynamic and collaborative work environments.

QNAP TS-h1277AFX - Ideal storage solution for high-speed video editing, VFX, collaboration, and data protection.

"All-flash NAS solutions are crucial for media professionals," said Alex Shih, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "the TS-h1277AFX delivers low-latency, multi-user access that optimizes collaboration workflows. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio for creative teams, enabling seamless 4K/8K media transfers, real-time editing, and secure file management."

Key Features

  • Powerful Performance to Drive Critical Business Operations
    Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 9000 Series (8-core) processors, the TS-h1277AFX supports up to 192GB of DDR5 ECC memory and includes a built-in GPU, making it ideal for demanding tasks like multimedia, real-time video editing, and VFX processing.
  • Immutable Storage for Enhanced Data Security
    Driven by QuTS hero, the TS-h1277AFX integrates ZFS self-healing, data deduplication, RAID redundancy, and SSD optimization for enterprise-grade data protection and performance, reducing hardware failure risks while maximizing SSD efficiency and lifespan to maximize your all-flash investment.
  • Fast Networking with 25GbE Options
    Featuring two 2.5GbE and two 10GBASE-T ports, the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE to accommodate high-speed data transfers. When paired with QNAP's multi-port high-speed switches, It provides seamless multi-user collaboration and efficient file sharing.
  • Flexible Expansion to Meet Growing Needs
    The TS-h1277AFX comes with three PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, allowing users to add options for high-speed networking, JBOD storage expansions, or M.2 SSD upgrades, making it highly adaptable to changing performance and storage needs.
  • Accelerated Data Import/Export and Video Display
    The TS-h1277AFX includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds for rapid SSD data transfers, streamlining media backup and restoration. It also features a 4K HDMI output for direct content display on monitors, simplifying local operations and video presentations.

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626014/QNAP_TS_h1277AFX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnap-empowers-professionals-with-ts-h1277afx-all-flash-nas-engineered-for-intensive-creative-and-virtual-workloads-302384146.html

