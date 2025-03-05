GenLab Venture Studios, a leading AI and DeepTech investment and venture builder, and the Deutsche Cyber-Sicherheitsorganisation GmbH (DCSO), a prominent German cybersecurity organization, launched in 2015 by Allianz SE, BASF SE, Bayer AG and Volkswagen AG, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape through the development of advanced AI-powered solutions as industrial nations build out AI Datacenters worldwide.

The collaboration will leverage GenLab's expertise in AI and DeepTech and DCSO's extensive knowledge of cybersecurity threats and challenges to build and deploy innovative tools that empower Security Operations Center (SOC) Agentic AI to enhance overall cybersecurity defenses, especially for critical infrastructure such as ports, airports, water treatment, energy grids and utilities. The landscape of AI is accelerating rapidly, and building agentic systems around DCSO's expertise will build stronger cybersecurity tools that the two will commercialize globally.

"We are thrilled to partner with DCSO to drive the future of cybersecurity," said Daniel Riedel, Managing Partner CEO of GenLab Venture Studios. Our team's background in infrastructure cyber, AI, and Data is crucial in a time when AI is dependent on the critical infrastructure it's built upon. Combining our AI capabilities with DCSO's deep understanding of the threat landscape, we can create trusted Agentic solutions that will significantly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of cybersecurity operations globally."

To accelerate the development and deployment of these innovative cybersecurity solutions, GenLab is establishing a dedicated Venture Studio focused solely on cybersecurity. This specialized studio will bring together top talent in AI, DeepTech, and cybersecurity to create and scale high-impact ventures that address the industry's most pressing challenges.

Leveraging GenLab's proven venture studio model and DCSO's extensive network and expertise, the Cybersecurity Venture Studio will provide a unique platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to build and launch successful cybersecurity solutions for autonomous aerospace, advanced air mobility, urban air mobility, space and space logistics, 3PL's, shipping, cargo transport and their defense industrial base partners and suppliers.

The studio will offer a range of support services, including technical expertise, business development, and access to capital, to help ventures focus on the most pressing challenges and reach relevance through rapid growth.

Dr. Andreas Rohr, Managing Director of DCSO, stated: "By joining forces with GenLab, we can leverage our decade of expertise in cybersecurity managed services to accelerate the development of Agentic AI capabilities. Our cross-disciplinary collaboration is designed to empower organizations by enhancing their cyber defense effectiveness, enabling us to create solutions that are far better prepared to counter emerging threats than what exists today."

Dominic Coxinho, Managing Director at DCSO, added: "Integrating entrepreneurial spirit and engineering excellence from the US and Europe will establish a trusted foundation for customers and governments worldwide, especially for those concerned with data sovereignty and autonomous decision-making. This robust partnership not only bridges continents but also sets a new standard for accelerated cybersecurity innovation."

Sarah Novotny, GenLab Partner and CTO, said: "This partnership with DCSO allows us to develop cutting-edge AI tools to bring improved information directly to the cybersecurity professionals who need them most. I'm incredibly excited to empower this community with the knowledge and resources to stay ahead of evolving threats."

The partnership between GenLab Venture Studios and DCSO represents a significant step forward in the fight against cybercrime and nation-state-backed attacks. By harnessing the power of generative AI, the two organizations aim to develop and deploy cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that will help protect businesses and individuals from the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks.

