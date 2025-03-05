IXOPAY Launches Payment Account Reference Solution, Deepening Customer Insights in Digital Commerce

PAR provides a single, non-sensitive identifier that connects all transactions tied to a payment account

IXOPAY, a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, today announced the launch of its Payment Account Reference (PAR) solution, enabling merchants and payment platforms to link transaction data across multiple payment channels and methods. This gives marketing and customer-facing teams unprecedented visibility into purchasing behavior across payment methods, making PAR a powerful tool for delivering the personalized shopping experiences consumers expect.

Until now, connecting customer purchases across an ever-increasing number of payment methods has been difficult or impossible for many merchants. IXOPAY's PAR solution, based on the system first developed by EMVCo, restores this visibility, helping merchants build stronger relationships and deliver more personalized experiences-without compromising security.

Just as a familiar shopkeeper recognizes every customer, IXOPAY's PAR solution links transactions from the same payment account across all channels and payment methods. It provides a single, non-sensitive identifier that connects purchases made in-store, online, via digital wallets, or with network tokens. This gives merchants a complete view of a customer's purchasing activity while simplifying fraud prevention and reducing compliance burdens-all without handling sensitive Primary Account Number (PAN) data. By restoring this connection, PAR brings the familiarity of Main Street to e-commerce, enabling merchants to engage customers more personally and seamlessly.

"PAR transforms fragmented payment data into actionable insights, fostering deeper customer connections," said Yasser Abou-Nasr, SVP of Product at IXOPAY. "It offers merchants a comprehensive view of transactions across all channels, boosting loyalty programs, fraud detection, and reconciliation, while minimizing PCI scope. At the industry level, PAR enhances transparency and interoperability, enabling acquirers, PSPs, and networks to integrate payments more effectively, maintaining security and compliance."

IXOPAY's PAR Benefits

Unified Customer Insights - Establish a 360-degree view of customer behavior across all transactions without additional data collection.

Loyalty & Rewards Optimization - Link all transactions from the same cardholder account to automate tailored rewards programs without requiring manual sign-ups or loyalty cards.

Fraud & Risk Management - Improve fraud detection by identifying repeat transactions from the same cardholder , even across different payment formats.

PCI Scope Reduction - Replace PAN data with non-sensitive PAR values , minimizing compliance costs and security risks.

Seamless Tokenization Integration - IXOPAY's universal tokenization, combined with PAR, ensures secure, cross-channel processing and transaction tracking without handling sensitive PAN data.

PAR will be initially available through a Visa integration in the U.S. and the E.U. beginning March 31, 2025.

To learn more, read IXOPAY's new white paper and contact your Account or Client Success Manager, or email info@ixopay.com .

Visit IXOPAY's booth at MRC Vegas 2025 (March 10-13, Las Vegas) to learn about the PAR integration and payment orchestration solutions. Also, catch IXOPAYCEO Brady Harris's tech talk at Fintech Meetup (March 10-13, Las Vegas) for insight on optimizing global payments.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, helping businesses simplify, secure, and scale their payment systems. In 2024, IXOPAY processed over $35 billion in transactions for customers in more than 30 countries. With a fully integrated platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules, IXOPAY enables enterprises to manage payments efficiently across multiple providers. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

