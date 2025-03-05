Axelera AI:

WHAT:

At Embedded World 2025, Axelera AI will showcase live demos of its Metis AI processing unit (AIPU), which delivers the highest performing, most cost-effective solution for computer vision and AI inference at the edge. Demos will include a multi-camera security system utilizing four 4K cameras with advanced tiling and segmentation capabilities to provide enhanced situational awareness and security, real-time AI processing for retail and industrial environments, as well as a competitive performance showcase vs. other AI accelerators. Axelera will also show how its Voyager SDK sets a new standard for usability, simplifying the optimization of applications to take full advantage of the Metis AIPU.

Embedded World 2025 is the premier event for embedded system technologies, bringing the industry together to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of intelligent systems.

WHEN:

March 11-13, 2025

WHERE:

Messe Nuremberg (Nuremberg Exhibition Centre), Booth No. H2-440

Nuremberg, Germany

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Hardware and software developers, engineers, and product managers wanting to deploy high performance, scalable, cost-effective AI applications for retail, security and industrial and other use cases at the edge.

About Axelera AI:

Axelera AI is the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology for AI inference, including computer vision and generative AI applications. Its first-generation product is the game-changing Metis AI platform a holistic hardware and software solution for Edge AI inference which delivers the world's highest performance and power-efficiency at a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with more than 180 employees in 18 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies. You can view their website here.

Contacts:

Axelera@voxuspr.com