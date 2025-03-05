Tyton Partners and Ufi Ventures Release Q4 2024 VocTech Market Report: Tax Increases, Workforce Policy Reforms, and Investor Sentiment in a Shifting Economy

LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners and Ufi Ventures today released their Q4 2024 VocTech Market Activity Report, providing an in-depth analysis of macroeconomic shifts, employment policy changes, and investment trends shaping the future of vocational education and workforce development. The report highlights ongoing economic pressures, policy reforms, and shifting investor confidence, offering insights into how these factors are reshaping the VocTech landscape.

Key Findings from the Q4 2024 VocTech Market Activity Report

The UK budget raised taxes; in the short term, at least, the new burdens on business are negatively affecting hiring plans and morale. Schools received more money.

The Employment Rights Bill has been introduced to Parliament, and the Get Britain Working White Paper has been launched. These are significant reforms to the UK's employment regulations; changes to provision for young people and to apprenticeships are likely the most important for the VocTech investment community.

Political turmoil across Europe and the election of Donald Trump are both likely to have a materially negative effect on the green transition and associated jobs and investments.

Demographics are becoming a hot topic. Europe - including the UK - is getting older, and this could have a major effect on productivity and living standards. Immigration as an answer will remain controversial.

Deal sizes and volumes are at historically low levels, but some deals are still being made; anecdotally, many are more optimistic about 2025.



"Tax increases and shifting employment policies are reshaping business strategies," said Nick Kind, Managing Director at Tyton Partners. "Investors and training providers must navigate these changes to support workforce resilience and sustainable growth."

"With demographic changes and political uncertainty shaping the future of work, investment in skills development is more crucial than ever," said Helen Gironi, Director of Ufi Ventures.

With tax increases, workforce policy changes, and geopolitical uncertainty impacting hiring and investment, the demand for adaptable and resilient skills development remains critical. Tyton Partners and Ufi Ventures will continue to analyse VocTech investment and policy trends, with key insights shaping the upcoming release of The Jobs Frontier 2025 later this year.

Read Key Learnings from VocTech Market Activity Q4 2024 here.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at tytonpartners.com.

About Ufi Ventures

Ufi Ventures is the investment arm of Ufi VocTech Trust. Ufi supports the adoption and deployment of technology to improve skills for work and deliver better outcomes for all. By leveraging its depth of experience Ufi Ventures supports its growing portfolio through access to capital, and its wide expert pool and network. Learn more at www.ufi.co.uk/ventures.

For media inquiries, contact:

Zoe Wright-Neil

Tyton Partners, Director of Marketing and Business Development

zwrightneil@tytonpartners.com