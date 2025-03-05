The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that utility-scale solar grew by 32%, while distributed solar increased by 15%, bringing their respective shares to nearly 5% and 2% of total electricity generation. Overall, US electricity generation rose by 3. 1% year over year. From pv magazine USA Over the past 12 months, solar photovoltaic sources accounted for more than 6. 8% of all electricity generated in the U. S. , up from 5. 5% in 2023, a 24% year-over-year increase, according to the U. S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA). This growth occurred despite ...

