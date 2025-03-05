A team led by University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) has found that pyrrodiazole as an additive in formamidinium iodide (FAI)-based inverted perovskite solar enables larger area devices made with industry-compatible slot die coating. Modules made using the technology achieved 20. 3% certified power conversion efficiency and retained 94% of initial efficiency after 1,000?h in standard testing. An international research team led by the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) has used pyrrodiazole (PZ) additives in formamidinium iodide (FAI)-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...