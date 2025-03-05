Blackhillock in Scottland is not only Europe's biggest operating battery storage project. It is also the first one to provide a special set of grid stabilization services, procured under the electricity system operator's Pathfinder 2, while also generating revenues from other critical services. From ESS News In February 2023, construction began on 200 MW of a 300 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) site in Blackhillock, Scotland. Project proponents wanted it to be the world's first transmission system-connected BESS to offer grid stability. Rather than boost or replace wires, Blackhillock ...

