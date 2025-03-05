The announcement comes after the EPA instantly froze the funds last month. From pv magazine USA The $7 billion Solar For All program has been unfrozen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following a White House mandate to review of Biden-era climate spending. "EPA worked expeditiously to enable payment accounts for [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] and [Inflation Reduction Act] grant recipients, so funding is now accessible to all recipients," the EPA wrote in a statement Tuesday. Solar for All was in the process of distributing the grants when EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced ...

