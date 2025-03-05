StormGeo, a Norwegian leading provider of weather intelligence and decision-support solutions for the shipping industry, is set to host an exclusive seminar titled "Maritime Decarbonization Through Digital Transformation" on March 12, 2025, at the Hotel Koreana in Seoul

This in-person event will bring together industry experts and maritime professionals to explore the latest regulatory updates and discuss how digitalization can drive environmental compliance, operational excellence, and cost efficiency in the shipping sector.

Event Highlights

Regulatory Insights : Gain up-to-date knowledge on global maritime compliance frameworks, including EU ETS, FuelEU, and IMO regulations.

Digital Solutions for Sustainability : Learn how StormGeo's innovative technologies support decarbonization by optimizing voyages, digitizing ship reporting, and ensuring high-quality data for decision-making.

: Learn how StormGeo's innovative technologies support decarbonization by optimizing voyages, digitizing ship reporting, and ensuring high-quality data for decision-making. Industry Networking: Connect with maritime leaders, technology experts, and stakeholders shaping the future of sustainable shipping.

Expert Speakers

The seminar will feature key insights from StormGeo's leadership team, including:

Petty Leung Sales Director, North Asia, StormGeo

Michael Qiao Market Development Manager, StormGeo

Binna Lee Solution Sales Manager, StormGeo

Hyerim Kim CST Specialist, StormGeo

Agenda

14:00 14:20 Registration

Registration 14:20 14:30 Opening Remarks

Opening Remarks 14:30 14:45 Innovations in Voyage Optimization for Green Shipping

Innovations in Voyage Optimization for Green Shipping 14:45 15:30 Harnessing Digital Innovation for Maritime Decarbonization

Harnessing Digital Innovation for Maritime Decarbonization 15:30 15:50 Guest Speaker Session

Guest Speaker Session 15:50 16:00 Q&A Session

Q&A Session 16:00 16:30 Networking Coffee

StormGeo is committed to empowering maritime companies with cutting-edge digital solutions that align with the industry's journey toward net-zero emissions.

For more information and to secure your seat, register here

Interview Available at the event

Media will be able to available interview for this event, please register your seat from above registration form. Register here

About StormGeo

StormGeo, a part of the Alfa Laval Group, provides weather intelligence and digital solutions to support sustainable and efficient decision-making across industries, including shipping, offshore energy, and renewable sectors.

