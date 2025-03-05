The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.03.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.03.2025Aktien1 US02925A1051 American Rare Earths Ltd. ADR2 NZGNEE0001S7 Genesis Energy Ltd.3 CA2175231091 Copper Quest Exploration Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 FR001400XUR3 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]2 XS3010675695 Lloyds Banking Group PLC3 US02665WFX48 American Honda Finance Corp.4 XS3017991368 CTP N.V.5 XS3017990048 CTP N.V.6 US02665WFZ95 American Honda Finance Corp.7 US02665WFY21 American Honda Finance Corp.8 US02665WFW64 American Honda Finance Corp.9 DE000A4DFSR9 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA10 XS3010674961 Lloyds Banking Group PLC11 USJ7771YUB12 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.12 USJ7771YUA39 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.13 USJ7771YTZ09 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.14 USJ7771YTX50 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.15 DE000HLB45H5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale16 IE0009BI8Z04 Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF17 LU2895488661 Eldridge AAA CLO UCITS ETF18 IE0008GBXCA4 UBS (Irl) S&P 500 Equal Weight SF UCITS ETF