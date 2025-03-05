Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 04 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            286.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            296.4962p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,873,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,173,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.4962p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
337                297.00      08:16:56          00073992914TRLO0      XLON 
1239               297.00      08:16:56          00073992913TRLO0      XLON 
147                296.50      08:16:56          00073992915TRLO0      XLON 
1084               296.50      08:16:56          00073992916TRLO0      XLON 
1147               295.50      08:16:57          00073992917TRLO0      XLON 
1140               300.50      08:37:11          00073994337TRLO0      XLON 
1042               302.50      08:40:27          00073994622TRLO0      XLON 
1169               302.00      08:43:30          00073994844TRLO0      XLON 
95                299.50      08:55:44          00073995573TRLO0      XLON 
196                299.50      09:01:50          00073995860TRLO0      XLON 
1197               300.00      09:14:00          00073996667TRLO0      XLON 
1060               301.00      09:21:04          00073997272TRLO0      XLON 
1030               300.50      09:24:01          00073997417TRLO0      XLON 
1400               301.00      09:24:01          00073997418TRLO0      XLON 
400                301.00      09:24:01          00073997419TRLO0      XLON 
68                300.50      09:34:55          00073998042TRLO0      XLON 
1003               302.00      09:42:16          00073998482TRLO0      XLON 
1220               302.00      10:19:50          00074000154TRLO0      XLON 
1043               301.50      10:20:09          00074000161TRLO0      XLON 
1032               301.00      10:25:00          00074000473TRLO0      XLON 
769                301.00      10:31:59          00074000880TRLO0      XLON 
237                301.00      10:31:59          00074000881TRLO0      XLON 
251                300.50      10:51:15          00074001630TRLO0      XLON 
806                300.50      10:51:15          00074001631TRLO0      XLON 
1225               300.50      11:00:00          00074001896TRLO0      XLON 
985                300.00      11:45:31          00074003739TRLO0      XLON 
220                300.00      11:45:31          00074003748TRLO0      XLON 
1233               298.50      12:03:48          00074004572TRLO0      XLON 
1232               297.50      12:20:34          00074005517TRLO0      XLON 
9                 295.50      12:55:41          00074007697TRLO0      XLON 
1163               295.50      12:56:53          00074007739TRLO0      XLON 
126                294.50      13:14:15          00074008447TRLO0      XLON 
1092               294.50      13:14:15          00074008448TRLO0      XLON 
108                295.50      13:46:36          00074010141TRLO0      XLON 
281                295.50      13:46:36          00074010142TRLO0      XLON 
822                295.00      13:50:52          00074010343TRLO0      XLON 
260                295.00      13:50:52          00074010344TRLO0      XLON 
1168               295.00      13:53:14          00074010558TRLO0      XLON 
1089               294.00      13:59:52          00074011169TRLO0      XLON 
1195               294.50      14:16:53          00074012441TRLO0      XLON 
1201               294.50      14:29:20          00074013437TRLO0      XLON 
1169               294.00      14:30:35          00074013571TRLO0      XLON 
480                293.50      14:40:08          00074014278TRLO0      XLON 
605                293.50      14:40:08          00074014279TRLO0      XLON 
1158               293.50      14:42:46          00074014407TRLO0      XLON 
10000               293.50      14:46:57          00074014796TRLO0      XLON 
1193               293.50      14:47:06          00074014801TRLO0      XLON 
800                289.50      15:02:19          00074016314TRLO0      XLON 
257                289.50      15:02:19          00074016315TRLO0      XLON 
868                287.00      15:50:20          00074020573TRLO0      XLON 
131                287.00      15:50:20          00074020574TRLO0      XLON 
266                287.00      15:57:07          00074021104TRLO0      XLON 
552                286.50      16:08:31          00074021783TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.