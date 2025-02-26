Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 25 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 315.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 307.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 312.9179p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,623,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,423,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.9179p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 944 315.00 08:20:35 00073837135TRLO0 XLON 108 314.50 08:23:36 00073837293TRLO0 XLON 800 314.50 08:23:36 00073837292TRLO0 XLON 1213 314.00 08:23:36 00073837295TRLO0 XLON 64 314.00 08:23:36 00073837294TRLO0 XLON 381 315.00 08:29:41 00073837678TRLO0 XLON 777 315.00 08:40:50 00073838286TRLO0 XLON 356 315.00 08:40:50 00073838285TRLO0 XLON 191 315.00 08:40:50 00073838288TRLO0 XLON 315 315.00 08:40:50 00073838287TRLO0 XLON 268 313.50 08:42:27 00073838367TRLO0 XLON 757 313.50 08:42:27 00073838368TRLO0 XLON 660 312.00 08:45:00 00073838624TRLO0 XLON 267 312.00 08:45:00 00073838623TRLO0 XLON 330 314.00 08:57:20 00073839226TRLO0 XLON 400 314.00 08:57:20 00073839225TRLO0 XLON 244 314.00 08:57:20 00073839224TRLO0 XLON 1026 314.00 09:08:50 00073839724TRLO0 XLON 500 315.00 09:32:14 00073841110TRLO0 XLON 400 315.00 09:32:14 00073841109TRLO0 XLON 388 315.50 09:44:00 00073841690TRLO0 XLON 256 315.50 09:44:00 00073841689TRLO0 XLON 532 315.50 09:44:00 00073841688TRLO0 XLON 400 315.50 09:44:00 00073841687TRLO0 XLON 447 315.50 09:44:00 00073841691TRLO0 XLON 192 315.50 09:44:44 00073841750TRLO0 XLON 170 315.50 09:44:44 00073841749TRLO0 XLON 163 315.50 09:44:44 00073841748TRLO0 XLON 600 314.00 09:57:04 00073842339TRLO0 XLON 400 314.00 09:57:04 00073842338TRLO0 XLON 156 313.50 10:30:12 00073843681TRLO0 XLON 900 313.50 10:30:12 00073843680TRLO0 XLON 964 311.50 10:38:27 00073844202TRLO0 XLON 5 312.50 10:52:42 00073844861TRLO0 XLON 69 312.50 10:52:42 00073844860TRLO0 XLON 29 313.50 11:43:24 00073846869TRLO0 XLON 290 313.50 11:43:24 00073846868TRLO0 XLON 46 313.50 11:43:24 00073846867TRLO0 XLON 27 313.50 11:43:24 00073846866TRLO0 XLON 167 313.50 11:43:24 00073846865TRLO0 XLON 192 313.50 11:43:24 00073846864TRLO0 XLON 154 313.50 11:43:24 00073846863TRLO0 XLON 884 312.50 11:46:45 00073847091TRLO0 XLON 16 311.50 11:47:53 00073847111TRLO0 XLON 20 313.00 11:50:00 00073847175TRLO0 XLON 26 313.00 11:50:05 00073847177TRLO0 XLON 628 313.00 11:50:11 00073847183TRLO0 XLON 398 313.00 11:50:11 00073847182TRLO0 XLON 281 313.50 11:59:56 00073847498TRLO0 XLON 20000 313.00 12:00:50 00073847555TRLO0 XLON 1080 313.50 12:00:52 00073847556TRLO0 XLON 979 313.00 12:39:10 00073849063TRLO0 XLON 836 311.00 12:41:10 00073849096TRLO0 XLON 266 311.00 12:41:10 00073849097TRLO0 XLON 1060 311.50 14:02:00 00073853075TRLO0 XLON 340 314.00 14:36:04 00073856319TRLO0 XLON 137 314.00 14:36:04 00073856318TRLO0 XLON 65 314.00 14:36:04 00073856317TRLO0 XLON 1090 313.50 14:37:33 00073856488TRLO0 XLON 984 313.00 14:37:33 00073856503TRLO0 XLON 201 311.00 14:47:00 00073857259TRLO0 XLON 782 311.00 14:47:00 00073857258TRLO0 XLON 906 308.00 15:09:19 00073859334TRLO0 XLON 909 307.50 15:29:10 00073860803TRLO0 XLON 898 307.50 15:54:27 00073863179TRLO0 XLON 266 307.00 15:58:40 00073863483TRLO0 XLON 400 307.00 15:58:40 00073863482TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

