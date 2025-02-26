Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
26.02.25
08:01 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,300
-7,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,90010:22
Dow Jones News
26.02.2025 08:33 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 25 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            307.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.9179p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,623,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,423,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.9179p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
944                315.00      08:20:35          00073837135TRLO0      XLON 
108                314.50      08:23:36          00073837293TRLO0      XLON 
800                314.50      08:23:36          00073837292TRLO0      XLON 
1213               314.00      08:23:36          00073837295TRLO0      XLON 
64                314.00      08:23:36          00073837294TRLO0      XLON 
381                315.00      08:29:41          00073837678TRLO0      XLON 
777                315.00      08:40:50          00073838286TRLO0      XLON 
356                315.00      08:40:50          00073838285TRLO0      XLON 
191                315.00      08:40:50          00073838288TRLO0      XLON 
315                315.00      08:40:50          00073838287TRLO0      XLON 
268                313.50      08:42:27          00073838367TRLO0      XLON 
757                313.50      08:42:27          00073838368TRLO0      XLON 
660                312.00      08:45:00          00073838624TRLO0      XLON 
267                312.00      08:45:00          00073838623TRLO0      XLON 
330                314.00      08:57:20          00073839226TRLO0      XLON 
400                314.00      08:57:20          00073839225TRLO0      XLON 
244                314.00      08:57:20          00073839224TRLO0      XLON 
1026               314.00      09:08:50          00073839724TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.00      09:32:14          00073841110TRLO0      XLON 
400                315.00      09:32:14          00073841109TRLO0      XLON 
388                315.50      09:44:00          00073841690TRLO0      XLON 
256                315.50      09:44:00          00073841689TRLO0      XLON 
532                315.50      09:44:00          00073841688TRLO0      XLON 
400                315.50      09:44:00          00073841687TRLO0      XLON 
447                315.50      09:44:00          00073841691TRLO0      XLON 
192                315.50      09:44:44          00073841750TRLO0      XLON 
170                315.50      09:44:44          00073841749TRLO0      XLON 
163                315.50      09:44:44          00073841748TRLO0      XLON 
600                314.00      09:57:04          00073842339TRLO0      XLON 
400                314.00      09:57:04          00073842338TRLO0      XLON 
156                313.50      10:30:12          00073843681TRLO0      XLON 
900                313.50      10:30:12          00073843680TRLO0      XLON 
964                311.50      10:38:27          00073844202TRLO0      XLON 
5                 312.50      10:52:42          00073844861TRLO0      XLON 
69                312.50      10:52:42          00073844860TRLO0      XLON 
29                313.50      11:43:24          00073846869TRLO0      XLON 
290                313.50      11:43:24          00073846868TRLO0      XLON 
46                313.50      11:43:24          00073846867TRLO0      XLON 
27                313.50      11:43:24          00073846866TRLO0      XLON 
167                313.50      11:43:24          00073846865TRLO0      XLON 
192                313.50      11:43:24          00073846864TRLO0      XLON 
154                313.50      11:43:24          00073846863TRLO0      XLON 
884                312.50      11:46:45          00073847091TRLO0      XLON 
16                311.50      11:47:53          00073847111TRLO0      XLON 
20                313.00      11:50:00          00073847175TRLO0      XLON 
26                313.00      11:50:05          00073847177TRLO0      XLON 
628                313.00      11:50:11          00073847183TRLO0      XLON 
398                313.00      11:50:11          00073847182TRLO0      XLON 
281                313.50      11:59:56          00073847498TRLO0      XLON 
20000               313.00      12:00:50          00073847555TRLO0      XLON 
1080               313.50      12:00:52          00073847556TRLO0      XLON 
979                313.00      12:39:10          00073849063TRLO0      XLON 
836                311.00      12:41:10          00073849096TRLO0      XLON 
266                311.00      12:41:10          00073849097TRLO0      XLON 
1060               311.50      14:02:00          00073853075TRLO0      XLON 
340                314.00      14:36:04          00073856319TRLO0      XLON 
137                314.00      14:36:04          00073856318TRLO0      XLON 
65                314.00      14:36:04          00073856317TRLO0      XLON 
1090               313.50      14:37:33          00073856488TRLO0      XLON 
984                313.00      14:37:33          00073856503TRLO0      XLON 
201                311.00      14:47:00          00073857259TRLO0      XLON 
782                311.00      14:47:00          00073857258TRLO0      XLON 
906                308.00      15:09:19          00073859334TRLO0      XLON 
909                307.50      15:29:10          00073860803TRLO0      XLON 
898                307.50      15:54:27          00073863179TRLO0      XLON 
266                307.00      15:58:40          00073863483TRLO0      XLON 
400                307.00      15:58:40          00073863482TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377209 
EQS News ID:  2091415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2091415&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
