Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 09:55
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
04.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 13 November 2025. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    509.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     490.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 496.7079p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,049,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,997,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
53           506.50    08:06:51      00078949528TRLO0  XLON 
143           507.50    08:06:51      00078949529TRLO0  XLON 
879           505.00    08:21:04      00078950223TRLO0  XLON 
101           503.00    08:44:23      00078951234TRLO0  XLON 
851           508.50    09:01:28      00078952151TRLO0  XLON 
960           507.50    09:21:25      00078953039TRLO0  XLON 
833           509.00    10:14:33      00078955421TRLO0  XLON 
945           505.00    10:39:24      00078956619TRLO0  XLON 
876           504.00    12:13:10      00078960955TRLO0  XLON 
901           502.00    12:49:07      00078962656TRLO0  XLON 
925           500.50    13:18:45      00078964115TRLO0  XLON 
980           501.00    13:48:54      00078965292TRLO0  XLON 
895           501.00    14:15:05      00078966589TRLO0  XLON 
832           499.80    14:32:17      00078967367TRLO0  XLON 
640           496.00    14:52:07      00078969121TRLO0  XLON 
228           496.00    14:52:07      00078969122TRLO0  XLON 
845           493.40    15:01:05      00078969757TRLO0  XLON 
15000          493.20    15:10:47      00078970387TRLO0  XLON 
890           492.40    15:25:03      00078972088TRLO0  XLON 
826           490.80    15:36:27      00078973120TRLO0  XLON 
934           490.20    15:52:02      00078974412TRLO0  XLON 
463           490.40    16:03:27      00078975917TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417071 
EQS News ID:  2270818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
