Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 509.00p Lowest price paid per share: 490.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 496.7079p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,049,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,997,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 53 506.50 08:06:51 00078949528TRLO0 XLON 143 507.50 08:06:51 00078949529TRLO0 XLON 879 505.00 08:21:04 00078950223TRLO0 XLON 101 503.00 08:44:23 00078951234TRLO0 XLON 851 508.50 09:01:28 00078952151TRLO0 XLON 960 507.50 09:21:25 00078953039TRLO0 XLON 833 509.00 10:14:33 00078955421TRLO0 XLON 945 505.00 10:39:24 00078956619TRLO0 XLON 876 504.00 12:13:10 00078960955TRLO0 XLON 901 502.00 12:49:07 00078962656TRLO0 XLON 925 500.50 13:18:45 00078964115TRLO0 XLON 980 501.00 13:48:54 00078965292TRLO0 XLON 895 501.00 14:15:05 00078966589TRLO0 XLON 832 499.80 14:32:17 00078967367TRLO0 XLON 640 496.00 14:52:07 00078969121TRLO0 XLON 228 496.00 14:52:07 00078969122TRLO0 XLON 845 493.40 15:01:05 00078969757TRLO0 XLON 15000 493.20 15:10:47 00078970387TRLO0 XLON 890 492.40 15:25:03 00078972088TRLO0 XLON 826 490.80 15:36:27 00078973120TRLO0 XLON 934 490.20 15:52:02 00078974412TRLO0 XLON 463 490.40 16:03:27 00078975917TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 417071 EQS News ID: 2270818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2270818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)