Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 468.80p Lowest price paid per share: 451.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 462.4851p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,678,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,367,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 647 451.20 08:41:09 00079667586TRLO0 XLON 640 452.00 08:45:44 00079667794TRLO0 XLON 664 451.40 08:54:20 00079668059TRLO0 XLON 679 455.00 09:06:28 00079668496TRLO0 XLON 695 455.40 09:33:49 00079669735TRLO0 XLON 47 460.80 09:54:11 00079670246TRLO0 XLON 270 460.80 09:54:11 00079670245TRLO0 XLON 614 464.20 10:00:08 00079670446TRLO0 XLON 614 463.40 10:00:39 00079670478TRLO0 XLON 851 463.60 10:06:09 00079670675TRLO0 XLON 41 462.60 10:28:08 00079671244TRLO0 XLON 628 462.60 10:30:07 00079671291TRLO0 XLON 150 467.00 11:27:29 00079672661TRLO0 XLON 339 467.00 11:27:29 00079672660TRLO0 XLON 107 467.00 11:27:29 00079672659TRLO0 XLON 712 466.20 11:29:27 00079672689TRLO0 XLON 679 466.80 12:04:33 00079673958TRLO0 XLON 714 466.40 12:05:13 00079674037TRLO0 XLON 714 468.60 12:20:01 00079674632TRLO0 XLON 684 468.80 12:20:01 00079674633TRLO0 XLON 729 466.80 13:03:52 00079676024TRLO0 XLON 737 464.40 13:25:01 00079676452TRLO0 XLON 703 464.40 13:38:57 00079677117TRLO0 XLON 695 465.80 13:55:32 00079677628TRLO0 XLON 665 465.60 14:32:03 00079679334TRLO0 XLON 4 465.80 14:40:24 00079679756TRLO0 XLON 673 465.60 14:41:04 00079679777TRLO0 XLON 626 464.60 14:41:08 00079679781TRLO0 XLON 714 464.40 14:56:30 00079680335TRLO0 XLON 627 463.00 15:04:41 00079680865TRLO0 XLON 632 463.40 15:24:04 00079681912TRLO0 XLON 743 462.20 15:27:43 00079682094TRLO0 XLON 626 459.60 15:42:00 00079682724TRLO0 XLON 719 460.00 15:52:16 00079683345TRLO0 XLON 618 458.20 16:03:13 00079683929TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 421054 EQS News ID: 2291444 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)