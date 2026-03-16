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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 09:55
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,60010:11
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    468.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     451.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 462.4851p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,678,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,367,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
647           451.20    08:41:09      00079667586TRLO0  XLON 
640           452.00    08:45:44      00079667794TRLO0  XLON 
664           451.40    08:54:20      00079668059TRLO0  XLON 
679           455.00    09:06:28      00079668496TRLO0  XLON 
695           455.40    09:33:49      00079669735TRLO0  XLON 
47           460.80    09:54:11      00079670246TRLO0  XLON 
270           460.80    09:54:11      00079670245TRLO0  XLON 
614           464.20    10:00:08      00079670446TRLO0  XLON 
614           463.40    10:00:39      00079670478TRLO0  XLON 
851           463.60    10:06:09      00079670675TRLO0  XLON 
41           462.60    10:28:08      00079671244TRLO0  XLON 
628           462.60    10:30:07      00079671291TRLO0  XLON 
150           467.00    11:27:29      00079672661TRLO0  XLON 
339           467.00    11:27:29      00079672660TRLO0  XLON 
107           467.00    11:27:29      00079672659TRLO0  XLON 
712           466.20    11:29:27      00079672689TRLO0  XLON 
679           466.80    12:04:33      00079673958TRLO0  XLON 
714           466.40    12:05:13      00079674037TRLO0  XLON 
714           468.60    12:20:01      00079674632TRLO0  XLON 
684           468.80    12:20:01      00079674633TRLO0  XLON 
729           466.80    13:03:52      00079676024TRLO0  XLON 
737           464.40    13:25:01      00079676452TRLO0  XLON 
703           464.40    13:38:57      00079677117TRLO0  XLON 
695           465.80    13:55:32      00079677628TRLO0  XLON 
665           465.60    14:32:03      00079679334TRLO0  XLON 
4            465.80    14:40:24      00079679756TRLO0  XLON 
673           465.60    14:41:04      00079679777TRLO0  XLON 
626           464.60    14:41:08      00079679781TRLO0  XLON 
714           464.40    14:56:30      00079680335TRLO0  XLON 
627           463.00    15:04:41      00079680865TRLO0  XLON 
632           463.40    15:24:04      00079681912TRLO0  XLON 
743           462.20    15:27:43      00079682094TRLO0  XLON 
626           459.60    15:42:00      00079682724TRLO0  XLON 
719           460.00    15:52:16      00079683345TRLO0  XLON 
618           458.20    16:03:13      00079683929TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421054 
EQS News ID:  2291444 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291444&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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