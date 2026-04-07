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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
07.04.26 | 08:03
5,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,65012:08
Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 09:39 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
07-Apr-2026 / 08:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United States 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
02-Apr-2026 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
03-Apr-2026 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
              % of voting rights  % of voting rights through Total of  Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments    both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8.A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 0.000000       6.984981          6.984981  12164550 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      0.000000       7.003130          7.003130    
applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares  Number of direct   Number of indirect   % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
ISIN code(if possible) voting rights    voting rights      rights (DTR5.1)  rights (DTR5.2.1) 
            (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
                                                 
Sub Total 8.A 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument    date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
               period 
                                                     
Sub Total 8.B1 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument      date    period       settlement      rights      rights 
Swaps         11/12/2026 n/a         Cash         4912937      2.821047 
Swaps         15/04/2027 n/a         Cash         166538      0.095627 
Swaps         15/10/2027 n/a         Cash         230759      0.132505 
Swaps         05/05/2026 n/a         Cash         1716524      0.985642 
Swaps         20/09/2027 n/a         Cash         852714      0.489635 
Swaps         15/03/2028 n/a         Cash         15641       0.008981 
Swaps         15/06/2026 n/a         Cash         260662      0.149674 
Swaps         23/02/2027 n/a         Cash         720000      0.413430 
Swaps         20/08/2026 n/a         Cash         640841      0.367976 
Swaps         06/01/2027 n/a         Cash         809824      0.465007 
Swaps         02/04/2027 n/a         Cash         1838110      1.055457 
Sub Total 8.B2                               12164550     6.984981%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  it equals or is higher financial instruments if it    equals or is higher 
person    undertaking than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
              threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                6.984981             6.984981% 
Corporation  National 
       Association

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 03-Apr-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 01-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 02-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights  % of voting rights through Total of  Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments    both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8.A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 0.000000       7.003130          7.003130  12196157 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      0.000000       6.994310          6.994310    
applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares  Number of direct   Number of indirect   % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
ISIN code(if possible) voting rights    voting rights      rights (DTR5.1)  rights (DTR5.2.1) 
            (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
                                                 
Sub Total 8.A 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument    date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
               period 
                                                     
Sub Total 8.B1 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument      date    period       settlement      rights      rights 
Swaps         11/12/2026 n/a         Cash         4912937      2.821047 
Swaps         15/04/2027 n/a         Cash         184165      0.105749 
Swaps         15/10/2027 n/a         Cash         243084      0.139581 
Swaps         05/05/2026 n/a         Cash         1716524      0.985642 
Swaps         20/09/2027 n/a         Cash         852714      0.489635 
Swaps         02/04/2026 n/a         Cash         1838110      1.055457 
Swaps         15/03/2028 n/a         Cash         17296       0.009932 
Swaps         15/06/2026 n/a         Cash         260662      0.149674 
Swaps         23/02/2027 n/a         Cash         720000      0.413430 
Swaps         20/08/2026 n/a         Cash         640841      0.367976 
Swaps         06/01/2027 n/a         Cash         809824      0.465007 
Sub Total 8.B2                               12196157     7.003130%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  it equals or is higher financial instruments if it    equals or is higher 
person    undertaking than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
              threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                7.003130             7.003130% 
Corporation  National 
       Association

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 02-Apr-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 423220 
EQS News ID:  2303996 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303996&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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