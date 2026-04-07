Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 30 March 2026 to Thursday 2 April 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased (GBp) 30/03/2026 20,000 443.8646 441.0 447.8 31/03/2026 7,867 451.7261 448.4 454.6 01/04/2026 14,655 464.6231 462.6 465.0 02/04/2026 20,000 459.2957 454.2 469.2

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,956,032 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,090,418.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 30/03/2026 161 442.60 08:07:36 00079917249TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 649 441.00 08:17:30 00079917521TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 790 441.00 09:02:59 00079918729TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 737 442.00 10:06:09 00079920693TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 646 442.00 11:01:00 00079922185TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 17 441.20 11:37:58 00079922843TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 672 441.20 11:37:58 00079922844TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 801 442.60 12:26:17 00079924151TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 270 444.40 12:52:55 00079925803TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 375 444.40 12:56:06 00079925867TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 120 444.40 12:58:11 00079925934TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 497 443.60 13:10:10 00079926188TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 148 443.60 13:11:32 00079926236TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 366 444.60 13:33:58 00079926950TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 352 444.60 13:33:58 00079926951TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 668 446.00 13:57:47 00079927651TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 346 445.80 14:01:54 00079927784TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 343 445.80 14:01:54 00079927785TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 79 444.60 14:05:45 00079928024TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 621 444.60 14:05:45 00079928025TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 17 444.00 14:15:03 00079928423TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 291 445.80 14:22:59 00079928725TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 383 445.80 14:22:59 00079928726TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 59 445.00 14:30:00 00079928950TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 694 445.00 14:30:00 00079928951TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 769 445.00 14:30:00 00079928952TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 819 441.40 14:50:05 00079930062TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 720 441.20 14:56:32 00079930449TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 622 441.60 15:14:30 00079931606TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 136 441.60 15:14:30 00079931607TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 366 441.60 15:25:00 00079932080TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 414 441.60 15:25:00 00079932081TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 793 441.40 15:32:32 00079932421TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 30 442.60 15:47:31 00079933416TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 60 442.60 15:47:31 00079933417TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 53 444.20 15:49:59 00079933566TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 31 444.20 15:51:12 00079933618TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 58 444.20 15:51:12 00079933619TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 748 444.20 15:52:12 00079933663TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 10 444.20 15:52:12 00079933664TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 102 444.20 15:52:12 00079933665TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 104 444.20 15:52:12 00079933666TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 764 443.80 15:53:12 00079933708TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 695 447.60 16:05:09 00079934758TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 937 447.80 16:05:09 00079934759TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 688 447.20 16:06:14 00079934815TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 78 447.20 16:16:14 00079935630TRLO0 XLON 30/03/2026 901 447.20 16:16:14 00079935631TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 161 448.40 08:12:50 00079938883TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 416 449.00 08:38:14 00079940507TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 91 449.80 08:43:08 00079941163TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 592 449.80 08:43:08 00079941164TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 730 449.40 08:43:19 00079941167TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 698 449.80 09:26:16 00079943867TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 723 449.80 09:40:16 00079944199TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 418 448.80 09:52:14 00079944583TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 141 448.80 09:52:14 00079944584TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 6 453.00 10:28:29 00079946216TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 712 453.00 10:28:29 00079946217TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 411 454.60 10:53:20 00079947389TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 246 454.60 10:55:12 00079947454TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 61 454.40 11:25:22 00079949124TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 20 454.40 11:25:22 00079949125TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 40 454.40 11:25:22 00079949126TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 957 454.00 11:34:16 00079949267TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 783 454.60 11:43:16 00079949524TRLO0 XLON 31/03/2026 661 454.00 12:10:04 00079950098TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 775 465.00 11:20:51 00079972763TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 649 465.00 11:20:51 00079972762TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 658 465.00 11:20:51 00079972761TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 847 463.60 11:25:00 00079972882TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 686 465.00 11:34:09 00079973241TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 745 463.80 11:48:33 00079973626TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 767 464.60 12:10:36 00079974487TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 765 464.80 12:36:39 00079975336TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 704 465.00 13:19:06 00079976668TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 767 465.00 13:19:06 00079976667TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 673 465.00 13:34:38 00079977245TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 577 462.60 13:36:49 00079977312TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 118 462.60 13:36:49 00079977313TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 19 462.60 13:36:49 00079977322TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 425 464.80 13:46:35 00079978143TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 233 464.80 13:46:35 00079978142TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 271 465.00 13:46:35 00079978147TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 195 465.00 13:46:35 00079978146TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 1384 465.00 13:46:35 00079978145TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 144 465.00 13:46:35 00079978144TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 133 465.00 14:21:19 00079979505TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 564 465.00 14:21:19 00079979504TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 744 464.60 14:31:18 00079979814TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 761 465.00 14:40:05 00079980449TRLO0 XLON 01/04/2026 1051 464.20 15:05:20 00079982382TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 751 458.00 09:04:15 00079991882TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 661 454.20 09:18:31 00079992278TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 778 454.60 09:26:41 00079992570TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 494 454.40 09:26:41 00079992573TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 287 454.40 09:26:41 00079992574TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 764 458.60 10:26:34 00079994762TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 649 456.40 11:11:37 00079996337TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 201 458.20 12:27:13 00079997843TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 557 458.20 12:27:13 00079997844TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 76 458.40 12:31:54 00079997920TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 152 458.40 12:31:54 00079997921TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 37 458.40 12:31:54 00079997922TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 94 458.40 12:31:54 00079997923TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 18 458.20 12:43:19 00079998256TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 770 457.60 12:44:07 00079998274TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 18 458.20 12:44:07 00079998275TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 711 457.40 13:04:53 00079998653TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 135 456.60 13:08:59 00079998717TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 630 456.60 13:08:59 00079998718TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 754 456.40 13:29:09 00079999307TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 724 456.40 14:14:25 00080000517TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 181 456.80 14:19:50 00080000633TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 89 456.80 14:19:50 00080000634TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 690 457.00 14:32:32 00080001331TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 337 456.60 14:32:40 00080001348TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 1 456.60 14:32:40 00080001349TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 311 456.60 14:32:40 00080001350TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 671 456.60 14:32:40 00080001351TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 279 456.60 14:40:06 00080001662TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 1 456.60 14:40:06 00080001663TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 412 456.60 14:40:06 00080001664TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 793 457.20 14:58:44 00080002381TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 654 457.20 15:00:53 00080002494TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 10 457.40 15:06:31 00080002762TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 733 458.80 15:12:39 00080002981TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 765 459.00 15:27:54 00080003728TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 741 465.00 15:39:00 00080005199TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 697 465.00 15:39:00 00080005200TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 763 464.40 15:47:16 00080005723TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 623 469.00 16:08:08 00080006540TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 1109 468.00 16:12:17 00080006778TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 151 468.00 16:12:17 00080006787TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 486 468.00 16:12:17 00080006789TRLO0 XLON 02/04/2026 242 469.20 16:15:28 00080006987TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 423204 EQS News ID: 2303916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)