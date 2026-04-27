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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 15:25
6,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,80010:26
Dow Jones News
27.04.2026 09:03 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Apr-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 20 April 2026 to Friday 24 April 2026, Deutsche 
Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
20/04/26   15,000     518.9444        514.50    520.00 
21/04/26   -       -            -       - 
22/04/26   -       -            -       - 
23/04/26   -       -            -       - 
24/04/26   -       -            -       -

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,092,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,953,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
20/04/2026  591          516.50      08:25:15     00080243049TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  400          514.50      08:38:02     00080243954TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  597          514.50      08:38:31     00080243986TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  252          514.50      08:38:31     00080243985TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  603          517.50      09:20:21     00080245847TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  604          518.00      10:10:42     00080247628TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  646          516.50      11:01:27     00080248871TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  134          518.50      11:22:08     00080249192TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  568          518.50      12:00:46     00080249639TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  551          520.00      13:47:12     00080252467TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  583          520.00      13:47:12     00080252466TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  645          519.50      14:01:18     00080252926TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  595          520.00      15:51:11     00080257769TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  564          520.00      15:51:11     00080257768TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  638          520.00      15:51:11     00080257767TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  549          520.00      15:51:11     00080257766TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  570          520.00      15:51:11     00080257765TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  572          520.00      15:51:11     00080257764TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  613          520.00      15:51:11     00080257763TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  956          520.00      15:51:11     00080257762TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  995          520.00      15:51:13     00080257812TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  565          520.00      15:56:21     00080258192TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  580          520.00      16:04:11     00080258775TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  644          520.00      16:04:11     00080258774TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  52           518.50      16:07:35     00080259002TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  662          519.50      16:18:02     00080259639TRLO0 XLON 
20/04/2026  271          519.50      16:18:02     00080259640TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 425064 
EQS News ID:  2314956 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2314956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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