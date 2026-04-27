Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Apr-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 20 April 2026 to Friday 24 April 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 20/04/26 15,000 518.9444 514.50 520.00 21/04/26 - - - - 22/04/26 - - - - 23/04/26 - - - - 24/04/26 - - - -

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,092,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,953,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 20/04/2026 591 516.50 08:25:15 00080243049TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 400 514.50 08:38:02 00080243954TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 597 514.50 08:38:31 00080243986TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 252 514.50 08:38:31 00080243985TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 603 517.50 09:20:21 00080245847TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 604 518.00 10:10:42 00080247628TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 646 516.50 11:01:27 00080248871TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 134 518.50 11:22:08 00080249192TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 568 518.50 12:00:46 00080249639TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 551 520.00 13:47:12 00080252467TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 583 520.00 13:47:12 00080252466TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 645 519.50 14:01:18 00080252926TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 595 520.00 15:51:11 00080257769TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 564 520.00 15:51:11 00080257768TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 638 520.00 15:51:11 00080257767TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 549 520.00 15:51:11 00080257766TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 570 520.00 15:51:11 00080257765TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 572 520.00 15:51:11 00080257764TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 613 520.00 15:51:11 00080257763TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 956 520.00 15:51:11 00080257762TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 995 520.00 15:51:13 00080257812TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 565 520.00 15:56:21 00080258192TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 580 520.00 16:04:11 00080258775TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 644 520.00 16:04:11 00080258774TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 52 518.50 16:07:35 00080259002TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 662 519.50 16:18:02 00080259639TRLO0 XLON 20/04/2026 271 519.50 16:18:02 00080259640TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 425064 EQS News ID: 2314956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)