Molten Ventures Plc: Notice of Full Year Results Presentations

DJ Notice of Full Year Results Presentations

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Notice of Full Year Results Presentations 19-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Notice of Full Year Results Presentations Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 ("FY26"), which will be announced on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 9.30am BST, both in-person at Molten's London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please email molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY26 Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 June 2026 at 10:30am BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor. Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public Relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: NOR TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 427761 EQS News ID: 2329346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)