Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:55
6,450 Euro
-3,01 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6507,15009:59
Dow Jones News
19.05.2026 08:33 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Notice of Full Year Results Presentations

DJ Notice of Full Year Results Presentations 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Notice of Full Year Results Presentations 
19-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc 
 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Notice of Full Year Results Presentations 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 
("FY26"), which will be announced on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. 

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 
9.30am BST, both in-person at Molten's London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please email  
molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY26 

Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 June 2026 at 10:30am BST. The 
presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. Questions can be 
submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign 
up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor. 
Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. 

Enquiries:                       
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Liam Kingsmill 
 
Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public Relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 427761 
EQS News ID:  2329346 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2329346&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.