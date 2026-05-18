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WKN: 5133 | ISIN: GB00REVOLUT0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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REVOLUT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
18.05.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Molten Ventures Plc: Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut

DJ Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 
18-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut 

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth technology 
businesses, announces a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut, generating proceeds of circa GBP63 
million. 

To date, Molten has now realised proceeds of circa GBP120 million from its investment in Revolut, delivering a multiple 
on invested capital of approximately 20x. The remaining holding in Revolut is valued at circa GBP110 million based on the 
anticipated 31 March 2026 year end valuation. 

As reported in the Full Year Trading Update on 27 April 2026, Revolut was among the key contributors to the Gross 
Portfolio Value ("GPV") increase of 11% to circa GBP1,520 million as at 31 March 2026. This GPV growth was also driven by 
strong performance from others in the Core Portfolio including ICEYE, Ledger and Riverlane. 

This latest transaction brings total realisation proceeds to over GBP300 million since 1 April 2024. 

Further details on the portfolio performance and valuations will be provided with the audited Full Year Results, which 
are scheduled for release on 9 June 2026. 

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 

"This partial realisation reflects our active approach to portfolio management. We continue to retain meaningful upside 
while releasing capital to deploy into an exciting pipeline of near-term investment opportunities. Our disciplined, 
NAV-accretive approach to capital allocation is focused on generating shareholder returns through both primary and 
secondary investments, alongside the current share buyback programme." 

Enquiries:                       
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Liam Kingsmill 
 
Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public Relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 427593 
EQS News ID:  2328488 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2328488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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