Leading voices in payments, banking, and fintech innovation to take the stage in Amsterdam

Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announced a stellar line-up of speakers for Money20/20 Europe happening on June 2-4 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The show will feature 450+ speakers across six stages, exploring the forces redefining global finance through AI innovation, digital assets, and regulatory transformation.

Newly confirmed speakers include some of the most influential voices shaping the future of payments, banking, and financial services:

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-Founder and CEO, Klarna. A pioneer in the buy now, pay later revolution, Siemiatkowski has transformed consumer payments and continues to drive innovation in embedded finance and AI-powered shopping experiences.

Onur Genç, CEO, BBVA. Leading one of Europe's most digitally advanced banks, Genç is at the forefront of banking transformation, leveraging data, technology, and customer-centric strategies to redefine financial services.

Marguerite Bérard, Chief Executive Officer, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. As CEO of one of the Netherlands' largest banks, Bérard brings deep expertise in sustainable finance, digital transformation, and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.

Kelly Devine, President, Europe, Mastercard. Overseeing Mastercard's European operations, Devine is driving the future of digital payments, open banking, and financial inclusion across the continent.

Yoni Assia, CEO, eToro. A visionary in social trading and digital assets, Assia has democratized investing for millions worldwide and continues to push the boundaries of fintech innovation.

Francesca Carlesi, Chief Executive Officer, Revolut UK. Leading Revolut's UK operations, Carlesi is shaping the future of digital banking, delivering innovative financial products to millions of customers across Europe and beyond.

These leaders join an already stellar lineup, including Sarah Wynn-Williams, Tech Policy Expert and Author; Takis Georgakopoulos, Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv; Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO, Kraken; Michael Shaulov, CEO, Fireblocks; Cassie Craddock, VP Managing Director, UK Europe, Ripple; Chris Harmse, Co-Founder CBO, BVNK; Simone Maini, CEO, Elliptic; and Olugbenga Agboola, Founder CEO, Flutterwave, and many more.

"This year's speaker lineup represents the leaders who are not just responding to change, they're driving it," said Bryony Naylor, VP, Money20/20 Europe. "From payments innovation to digital banking transformation and the evolution of financial infrastructure, these executives are defining what's next for money. Money20/20 Europe 2026 brings together the people and technologies driving real change across AI, digital assets, and regulation."

Four Themes Define the 2026 Agenda

The 2026 show explores the industry's most transformative shifts through four content pillars:

AI and the Agentic Age: Where autonomous systems are rewriting how decisions are made.

The Great Rebundling: Mapping the rise of seamless, end-to-end financial experiences.

Money Stack Rewired: Spotlighting the stablecoin-driven infrastructure reinventing how value moves.

Regulation in the Fast Lane: Where rapid policy change is creating new competitive frontiers.

The Intersection Stage

The Intersection Stage debuts as the epicenter of one of the most important shifts in global finance: the convergence of TradFi and DeFi. As traditional institutions and decentralized networks increasingly collide, this stage brings together the leaders, builders, and policymakers defining a new financial paradigm-one where the stability of established banking meets the innovation of blockchain-powered systems.

Designed as the home of stablecoins, digital assets, tokenization, and next-generation money movement, the Intersection Stage will explore how innovation, regulation, and emerging infrastructure are reshaping digital assets, cybersecurity, and cross-border payments.

Enhanced Experience

Attendees can look forward to a richer, more immersive content experience this year. In addition to the new Intersection Stage, the agenda introduces the Orbital Stage and MoneyLab workshops. The Startup Hub expands significantly, featuring a larger stage, an expanded exhibition area, and more founders showcasing breakthrough ideas. The Startup Pitch Competition returns, with last year's winner, Sinpex, back with a stronger presence. A new Investor Area brings more VCs together for high-value meetings and dealmaking, while the invite-only Policy20 Summit on Day One offers exclusive access to critical regulatory discussions.

Media can register for a complimentary press pass: HERE

Visit Money20/20 Europe Agenda for daily updates in the lead up to the show.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world changing partnerships, and unlock future defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18-21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2-4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14-16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 27-29, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519301223/en/

Contacts:

Tina Loncaric

Global Director of PR

Money20/20

tina@money2020.com