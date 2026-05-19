Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, and Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, have announced the signing of a framework agreement to improve access to Klarna's full suite of flexible payments across online and in-store points of sale serviced by Worldline. Worldline will integrate Klarna more deeply into its technology stack, and acquire transactions, making it much simpler for businesses to offer Klarna to their customers.

The rollout will begin this year with the integration into the Global Collect platform, which is Worldline's global online payment solution for international e-commerce players in the Travel Digital sectors. During the second stage of the rollout, Worldline's network of enterprise and small and medium-sized e-commerce customers will be able to activate Klarna through a streamlined, guided onboarding process on Worldline's GoPay online payment platform. In the latter phase of the agreement, Worldline will extend Klarna's full suite of payment methods, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, to in-store point of sales (POS) terminals.

Klarna's flexible payment options, including immediate payments, interest-free, short-term credit and longer-term financing, attract more shoppers and make the checkout simpler and more rewarding for everyone. This partnership enables businesses, regardless of size, to benefit from improved customer satisfaction and increased sales.

Markus Frei, Head of Worldline Acquiring Services, commented:"Worldline is thrilled to partner with Klarna to bring innovative payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. Leveraging our strong local presence, this collaboration will introduce BNPL services across markets, delivering real value for merchants and consumers alike, whether for online or in-person transactions while driving growth across Europe."

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, added: "This is a huge step in our mission to make Klarna flexible payments available to everyone, everywhere. Partnering with Worldline, Europe's largest card acquirer, gives us an incredible opportunity to connect even more businesses with our platform and support consumers everywhere to pay smarter. Together, we're helping merchants grow while giving consumers the increasing levels of choice and convenience they have come to demand and expect."

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

ABOUT KLARNA

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of peer-to-peer payments, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518429083/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS

WORLDLINE

WL-PressNews@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

T +33 6 18 70 72 12

E virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

or teamworldline@taddeo.fr

KLARNA

press@klarna.com

