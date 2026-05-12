Worldline; EcoFlow: Worldline and EcoFlow announce strategic partnership to power seamless global payments

Clean energy leader to deliver a smooth checkout experience and accelerate growth across Europe and international markets

PARIS and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldline, a European leader in payment services, and EcoFlow, a leading provider of smart home energy storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance EcoFlow's global payment infrastructure and accelerate its expansion across the US, UK, Europe and new international markets. EcoFlow has selected Worldline's Global Collect platform to unify its global payment operations, enable local acquiring and deliver a seamless, reliable checkout experience for customers worldwide.

As EcoFlow enters its next phase of growth, marked by increasing transaction volumes and expanding customer demand, a high-performance payment system has become critical to ensuring a consistent user experience across regions.

Through this partnership, Worldline's local acquiring capabilities across geographies will enable EcoFlow to boost authorisation rates, reduce cross-border payment friction and meet local compliance requirements with ease - ensuring customers enjoy a trusted and frictionless checkout experience regardless of their location.

As EcoFlow prepares for its next wave of expansion, Worldline will extend its local acquiring footprint into APAC, Latin America and additional regions as transaction volumes scale. Worldline's advanced network tokenisation technology will further improve authorisation performance and significantly reduce false declines - an essential advantage for high-value clean energy products, where reliability and trust are key to the purchasing decision.

Stijn Gasthuys, Head of Global Commerce at Worldline, said: "As EcoFlow expands into new markets, they need a payments partner combining global execution with local expertise to deliver reliable, high-performance payment experiences worldwide. At Worldline Global Collect, our ability to support complex international growth, together with our strong European coverage, made the difference."

Yidan Yuan, Head of Europe at EcoFlow, added: "Delivering a seamless and reliable customer experience is at the core of everything we do. As our global business continues to grow, we need a payment infrastructure that can scale with us while maintaining high performance across markets. Our partnership with Worldline allows us to strengthen payment reliability, improve authorisation rates and ultimately provide a smoother experience for our customers worldwide."

By investing in a more advanced and localized payment ecosystem, EcoFlow reinforces its commitment to customer-centric innovation, ensuring that as its clean energy solutions reach more users globally, the purchasing experience remains as intuitive, secure and efficient as the products themselves.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

ABOUT ECOFLOW

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner, and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 5 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy. ecoflow.com

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