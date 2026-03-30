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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
30.03.26 | 08:04
5,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,35009:32
Dow Jones News
30.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    451.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     446.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 448.7134p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,893,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,152,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Additionally, the Company also announces that it intends to make use of the FCA's updated notification deadline under UKLR 9.6.6R, which permits post-trade notifications of purchases of own shares to be made no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution. Accordingly, the Company will move from daily to weekly market notifications in respect of shares purchased under the programme.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction   Time of transaction  Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price (GBp)   (UK Time)       reference number   venue 
307            449.60       08:27:26       00079898616TRLO0   XLON 
110            449.60       08:39:28       00079898884TRLO0   XLON 
357            449.60       08:39:28       00079898885TRLO0   XLON 
177            447.00       09:30:00       00079900400TRLO0   XLON 
97            447.00       09:30:00       00079900401TRLO0   XLON 
12            447.00       09:30:00       00079900402TRLO0   XLON 
444            447.00       09:30:03       00079900403TRLO0   XLON 
800            450.00       10:00:29       00079901159TRLO0   XLON 
688            451.00       10:10:30       00079901419TRLO0   XLON 
708            451.20       10:10:30       00079901420TRLO0   XLON 
102            449.60       11:20:17       00079903070TRLO0   XLON 
587            449.60       11:20:17       00079903071TRLO0   XLON 
832            448.60       11:47:59       00079903511TRLO0   XLON 
26            448.80       12:43:44       00079904694TRLO0   XLON 
185            448.80       12:43:44       00079904695TRLO0   XLON 
81            448.80       12:43:44       00079904696TRLO0   XLON 
9             448.80       12:43:44       00079904697TRLO0   XLON 
53            448.80       12:43:44       00079904698TRLO0   XLON 
14            448.80       12:43:44       00079904699TRLO0   XLON 
50            448.80       12:43:44       00079904700TRLO0   XLON 
100            448.80       12:43:44       00079904701TRLO0   XLON 
12            448.80       12:43:44       00079904702TRLO0   XLON 
68            448.80       12:43:44       00079904703TRLO0   XLON 
149            448.80       12:43:44       00079904704TRLO0   XLON 
1             450.20       12:58:46       00079905004TRLO0   XLON 
17            450.20       13:00:43       00079905022TRLO0   XLON 
718            450.20       13:00:43       00079905023TRLO0   XLON 
88            449.00       13:06:16       00079905210TRLO0   XLON 
618            449.00       13:06:16       00079905211TRLO0   XLON 
373            450.00       13:31:10       00079906088TRLO0   XLON 
395            450.00       13:31:10       00079906089TRLO0   XLON 
710            449.80       13:32:02       00079906110TRLO0   XLON 
784            448.00       13:53:32       00079907077TRLO0   XLON 
737            447.20       13:57:59       00079907198TRLO0   XLON 
667            446.60       14:08:45       00079907572TRLO0   XLON 
266            447.40       14:27:23       00079908195TRLO0   XLON 
89            447.40       14:27:23       00079908196TRLO0   XLON 
301            447.40       14:27:23       00079908197TRLO0   XLON 
721            448.00       14:38:21       00079908529TRLO0   XLON 
319            448.00       14:44:47       00079908730TRLO0   XLON 
392            448.00       14:44:47       00079908731TRLO0   XLON 
787            449.20       14:51:16       00079908951TRLO0   XLON 
493            448.60       14:51:43       00079908959TRLO0   XLON 
220            448.60       14:51:43       00079908960TRLO0   XLON 
346            449.00       15:06:37       00079909774TRLO0   XLON 
379            449.00       15:06:37       00079909775TRLO0   XLON 
345            448.00       15:17:39       00079910320TRLO0   XLON 
326            448.00       15:17:39       00079910324TRLO0   XLON 
237            448.00       15:17:39       00079910325TRLO0   XLON 
488            448.00       15:17:39       00079910339TRLO0   XLON 
651            448.60       15:29:11       00079911301TRLO0   XLON 
350            449.60       15:47:17       00079912277TRLO0   XLON 
380            449.60       15:47:17       00079912278TRLO0   XLON 
790            448.80       15:53:00       00079912539TRLO0   XLON 
727            446.20       16:07:37       00079913622TRLO0   XLON 
317            446.20       16:15:23       00079914607TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 422430 
EQS News ID:  2299630 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2299630&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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