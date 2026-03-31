Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 31-March-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 30-Mar-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 31-Mar-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 6.994310 6.994310 12180796 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.000000 7.001380 7.001380 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 190768 0.109540 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 238347 0.136861 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 835520 0.479762 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 17263 0.009913 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413431 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Sub Total 8.B2 12180796 6.994310%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.994310 6.994310% Corporation National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 422717 EQS News ID: 2301576 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)