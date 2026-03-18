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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 15:25
5,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,75008:53
Dow Jones News
18.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    467.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     457.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 464.8686p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,718,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,327,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
1            459.40    08:21:22      00079709734TRLO0  XLON 
654           459.00    08:26:51      00079709985TRLO0  XLON 
684           459.60    09:05:17      00079711393TRLO0  XLON 
710           457.20    10:14:24      00079714826TRLO0  XLON 
3            460.20    11:05:47      00079716865TRLO0  XLON 
3            460.40    11:07:22      00079716895TRLO0  XLON 
656           460.40    11:07:22      00079716896TRLO0  XLON 
672           461.00    11:33:09      00079717545TRLO0  XLON 
2            461.00    11:33:09      00079717546TRLO0  XLON 
73           461.00    11:33:09      00079717547TRLO0  XLON 
642           461.40    12:24:50      00079718717TRLO0  XLON 
654           462.20    12:41:07      00079719354TRLO0  XLON 
27           462.00    12:58:56      00079720135TRLO0  XLON 
126           464.00    13:16:04      00079720900TRLO0  XLON 
529           464.00    13:20:59      00079721328TRLO0  XLON 
653           465.40    13:35:07      00079722038TRLO0  XLON 
60           465.40    13:35:07      00079722039TRLO0  XLON 
667           466.20    13:50:06      00079723025TRLO0  XLON 
659           465.20    13:56:15      00079723410TRLO0  XLON 
65           464.00    14:08:04      00079724211TRLO0  XLON 
451           464.00    14:08:04      00079724210TRLO0  XLON 
183           464.00    14:08:04      00079724212TRLO0  XLON 
722           466.40    14:32:57      00079725629TRLO0  XLON 
754           466.20    14:32:57      00079725630TRLO0  XLON 
456           467.00    15:19:00      00079727854TRLO0  XLON 
481           467.00    15:19:00      00079727858TRLO0  XLON 
670           467.00    15:19:00      00079727860TRLO0  XLON 
703           467.00    15:19:00      00079727857TRLO0  XLON 
710           467.00    15:19:00      00079727859TRLO0  XLON 
792           467.00    15:19:00      00079727856TRLO0  XLON 
1092          467.00    15:19:00      00079727855TRLO0  XLON 
759           467.00    15:19:00      00079727861TRLO0  XLON 
744           467.00    15:30:55      00079728263TRLO0  XLON 
734           466.00    15:36:18      00079728671TRLO0  XLON 
772           467.00    15:51:45      00079729463TRLO0  XLON 
724           467.00    16:04:21      00079730167TRLO0  XLON 
641           467.00    16:06:31      00079730340TRLO0  XLON 
780           466.00    16:09:53      00079730456TRLO0  XLON 
292           466.40    16:13:55      00079730746TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421350 
EQS News ID:  2293092 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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