Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 467.00p Lowest price paid per share: 457.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 464.8686p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,718,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,327,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1 459.40 08:21:22 00079709734TRLO0 XLON 654 459.00 08:26:51 00079709985TRLO0 XLON 684 459.60 09:05:17 00079711393TRLO0 XLON 710 457.20 10:14:24 00079714826TRLO0 XLON 3 460.20 11:05:47 00079716865TRLO0 XLON 3 460.40 11:07:22 00079716895TRLO0 XLON 656 460.40 11:07:22 00079716896TRLO0 XLON 672 461.00 11:33:09 00079717545TRLO0 XLON 2 461.00 11:33:09 00079717546TRLO0 XLON 73 461.00 11:33:09 00079717547TRLO0 XLON 642 461.40 12:24:50 00079718717TRLO0 XLON 654 462.20 12:41:07 00079719354TRLO0 XLON 27 462.00 12:58:56 00079720135TRLO0 XLON 126 464.00 13:16:04 00079720900TRLO0 XLON 529 464.00 13:20:59 00079721328TRLO0 XLON 653 465.40 13:35:07 00079722038TRLO0 XLON 60 465.40 13:35:07 00079722039TRLO0 XLON 667 466.20 13:50:06 00079723025TRLO0 XLON 659 465.20 13:56:15 00079723410TRLO0 XLON 65 464.00 14:08:04 00079724211TRLO0 XLON 451 464.00 14:08:04 00079724210TRLO0 XLON 183 464.00 14:08:04 00079724212TRLO0 XLON 722 466.40 14:32:57 00079725629TRLO0 XLON 754 466.20 14:32:57 00079725630TRLO0 XLON 456 467.00 15:19:00 00079727854TRLO0 XLON 481 467.00 15:19:00 00079727858TRLO0 XLON 670 467.00 15:19:00 00079727860TRLO0 XLON 703 467.00 15:19:00 00079727857TRLO0 XLON 710 467.00 15:19:00 00079727859TRLO0 XLON 792 467.00 15:19:00 00079727856TRLO0 XLON 1092 467.00 15:19:00 00079727855TRLO0 XLON 759 467.00 15:19:00 00079727861TRLO0 XLON 744 467.00 15:30:55 00079728263TRLO0 XLON 734 466.00 15:36:18 00079728671TRLO0 XLON 772 467.00 15:51:45 00079729463TRLO0 XLON 724 467.00 16:04:21 00079730167TRLO0 XLON 641 467.00 16:06:31 00079730340TRLO0 XLON 780 466.00 16:09:53 00079730456TRLO0 XLON 292 466.40 16:13:55 00079730746TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 421350 EQS News ID: 2293092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)