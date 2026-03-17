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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 15:25
5,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0505,60008:39
Dow Jones News
17.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    463.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     453.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 459.2909p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,698,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,347,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
704           460.20    08:14:16      00079687379TRLO0  XLON 
199           462.00    08:20:32      00079687873TRLO0  XLON 
452           462.00    08:20:32      00079687874TRLO0  XLON 
892           462.20    08:24:04      00079688026TRLO0  XLON 
682           460.00    08:33:35      00079688566TRLO0  XLON 
1            459.40    08:36:46      00079688688TRLO0  XLON 
699           459.40    08:36:47      00079688689TRLO0  XLON 
43           459.40    08:45:31      00079688993TRLO0  XLON 
754           461.00    08:55:06      00079689199TRLO0  XLON 
725           460.00    08:58:23      00079689369TRLO0  XLON 
640           460.00    09:24:06      00079690303TRLO0  XLON 
770           459.00    09:25:11      00079690397TRLO0  XLON 
620           456.80    09:55:04      00079691713TRLO0  XLON 
86           456.80    09:56:24      00079691773TRLO0  XLON 
737           453.60    10:10:59      00079692423TRLO0  XLON 
721           456.80    10:49:12      00079693928TRLO0  XLON 
613           458.60    11:16:20      00079694922TRLO0  XLON 
110           458.60    11:24:28      00079695058TRLO0  XLON 
653           459.20    11:45:49      00079695364TRLO0  XLON 
736           458.40    12:09:30      00079695775TRLO0  XLON 
733           457.20    12:49:00      00079696924TRLO0  XLON 
661           462.20    13:38:33      00079698203TRLO0  XLON 
674           463.00    13:43:46      00079698342TRLO0  XLON 
714           462.00    13:51:48      00079698762TRLO0  XLON 
695           463.00    14:08:31      00079699526TRLO0  XLON 
7            460.80    14:30:06      00079700611TRLO0  XLON 
449           457.60    14:35:24      00079700794TRLO0  XLON 
281           457.60    14:36:10      00079700833TRLO0  XLON 
719           458.40    15:09:03      00079702565TRLO0  XLON 
780           459.60    15:29:32      00079703890TRLO0  XLON 
442           459.00    15:29:32      00079703891TRLO0  XLON 
258           459.00    15:29:32      00079703892TRLO0  XLON 
440           457.60    15:37:32      00079704480TRLO0  XLON 
260           457.60    15:37:32      00079704482TRLO0  XLON 
731           458.20    15:55:39      00079705489TRLO0  XLON 
664           458.00    15:59:35      00079705709TRLO0  XLON 
655           457.20    16:11:22      00079706590TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 421183 
EQS News ID:  2292200 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292200&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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