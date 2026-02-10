Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
10.02.26 | 08:02
5,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,65009:34
Dow Jones News
10.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    473.40p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     466.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 470.0716p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,169,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,877,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
976           471.20    08:18:53      00079075978TRLO0  XLON 
923           470.40    08:29:49      00079076477TRLO0  XLON 
958           472.40    09:35:08      00079078657TRLO0  XLON 
993           471.40    09:35:45      00079078678TRLO0  XLON 
921           471.20    09:47:20      00079078969TRLO0  XLON 
805           467.40    10:34:24      00079080137TRLO0  XLON 
79           467.40    10:34:24      00079080138TRLO0  XLON 
509           468.60    10:55:00      00079080592TRLO0  XLON 
450           468.60    10:55:00      00079080593TRLO0  XLON 
701           467.80    10:55:27      00079080599TRLO0  XLON 
134           467.80    10:55:27      00079080600TRLO0  XLON 
209           470.20    12:15:08      00079083311TRLO0  XLON 
811           470.20    12:15:08      00079083312TRLO0  XLON 
266           470.20    12:15:08      00079083319TRLO0  XLON 
420           470.20    12:15:11      00079083322TRLO0  XLON 
813           470.20    12:15:11      00079083323TRLO0  XLON 
676           470.60    12:43:00      00079083921TRLO0  XLON 
180           470.60    12:43:00      00079083922TRLO0  XLON 
922           468.40    13:10:37      00079084516TRLO0  XLON 
899           469.00    13:18:34      00079084662TRLO0  XLON 
597           468.40    13:28:50      00079085009TRLO0  XLON 
131           468.40    13:28:50      00079085010TRLO0  XLON 
225           468.40    13:34:46      00079085214TRLO0  XLON 
829           468.40    13:34:46      00079085215TRLO0  XLON 
808           468.40    13:54:14      00079085799TRLO0  XLON 
37           468.80    14:14:56      00079086668TRLO0  XLON 
248           469.20    14:17:18      00079086740TRLO0  XLON 
713           469.20    14:17:18      00079086741TRLO0  XLON 
207           468.80    14:18:54      00079086882TRLO0  XLON 
692           468.80    14:18:54      00079086883TRLO0  XLON 
790           468.40    14:26:45      00079087330TRLO0  XLON 
966           466.60    14:36:40      00079088009TRLO0  XLON 
717           467.40    14:45:25      00079088372TRLO0  XLON 
79           467.40    14:45:25      00079088373TRLO0  XLON 
872           467.20    15:03:12      00079089337TRLO0  XLON 
852           469.40    15:09:00      00079089773TRLO0  XLON 
125           469.40    15:09:31      00079089840TRLO0  XLON 
865           469.40    15:09:31      00079089841TRLO0  XLON 
250           470.00    15:25:42      00079090657TRLO0  XLON 
450           470.00    15:25:45      00079090690TRLO0  XLON 
913           471.00    15:30:26      00079091031TRLO0  XLON 
415           473.00    15:49:00      00079091922TRLO0  XLON 
521           473.00    15:49:00      00079091923TRLO0  XLON 
904           472.80    15:49:00      00079091924TRLO0  XLON 
825           472.40    15:52:28      00079092141TRLO0  XLON 
166           473.00    15:58:44      00079092614TRLO0  XLON 
196           473.20    15:58:44      00079092615TRLO0  XLON 
289           473.20    15:58:44      00079092616TRLO0  XLON 
53           473.00    15:58:44      00079092617TRLO0  XLON 
177           473.00    15:58:44      00079092618TRLO0  XLON 
1100          473.40    16:04:41      00079092933TRLO0  XLON 
25           473.40    16:04:41      00079092934TRLO0  XLON 
667           473.00    16:10:26      00079093226TRLO0  XLON 
167           473.00    16:10:26      00079093227TRLO0  XLON 
484           473.20    16:14:38      00079093534TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417618 
EQS News ID:  2273664 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.