Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 473.40p Lowest price paid per share: 466.60p Volume weighted average price paid: 470.0716p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,169,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,877,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 976 471.20 08:18:53 00079075978TRLO0 XLON 923 470.40 08:29:49 00079076477TRLO0 XLON 958 472.40 09:35:08 00079078657TRLO0 XLON 993 471.40 09:35:45 00079078678TRLO0 XLON 921 471.20 09:47:20 00079078969TRLO0 XLON 805 467.40 10:34:24 00079080137TRLO0 XLON 79 467.40 10:34:24 00079080138TRLO0 XLON 509 468.60 10:55:00 00079080592TRLO0 XLON 450 468.60 10:55:00 00079080593TRLO0 XLON 701 467.80 10:55:27 00079080599TRLO0 XLON 134 467.80 10:55:27 00079080600TRLO0 XLON 209 470.20 12:15:08 00079083311TRLO0 XLON 811 470.20 12:15:08 00079083312TRLO0 XLON 266 470.20 12:15:08 00079083319TRLO0 XLON 420 470.20 12:15:11 00079083322TRLO0 XLON 813 470.20 12:15:11 00079083323TRLO0 XLON 676 470.60 12:43:00 00079083921TRLO0 XLON 180 470.60 12:43:00 00079083922TRLO0 XLON 922 468.40 13:10:37 00079084516TRLO0 XLON 899 469.00 13:18:34 00079084662TRLO0 XLON 597 468.40 13:28:50 00079085009TRLO0 XLON 131 468.40 13:28:50 00079085010TRLO0 XLON 225 468.40 13:34:46 00079085214TRLO0 XLON 829 468.40 13:34:46 00079085215TRLO0 XLON 808 468.40 13:54:14 00079085799TRLO0 XLON 37 468.80 14:14:56 00079086668TRLO0 XLON 248 469.20 14:17:18 00079086740TRLO0 XLON 713 469.20 14:17:18 00079086741TRLO0 XLON 207 468.80 14:18:54 00079086882TRLO0 XLON 692 468.80 14:18:54 00079086883TRLO0 XLON 790 468.40 14:26:45 00079087330TRLO0 XLON 966 466.60 14:36:40 00079088009TRLO0 XLON 717 467.40 14:45:25 00079088372TRLO0 XLON 79 467.40 14:45:25 00079088373TRLO0 XLON 872 467.20 15:03:12 00079089337TRLO0 XLON 852 469.40 15:09:00 00079089773TRLO0 XLON 125 469.40 15:09:31 00079089840TRLO0 XLON 865 469.40 15:09:31 00079089841TRLO0 XLON 250 470.00 15:25:42 00079090657TRLO0 XLON 450 470.00 15:25:45 00079090690TRLO0 XLON 913 471.00 15:30:26 00079091031TRLO0 XLON 415 473.00 15:49:00 00079091922TRLO0 XLON 521 473.00 15:49:00 00079091923TRLO0 XLON 904 472.80 15:49:00 00079091924TRLO0 XLON 825 472.40 15:52:28 00079092141TRLO0 XLON 166 473.00 15:58:44 00079092614TRLO0 XLON 196 473.20 15:58:44 00079092615TRLO0 XLON 289 473.20 15:58:44 00079092616TRLO0 XLON 53 473.00 15:58:44 00079092617TRLO0 XLON 177 473.00 15:58:44 00079092618TRLO0 XLON 1100 473.40 16:04:41 00079092933TRLO0 XLON 25 473.40 16:04:41 00079092934TRLO0 XLON 667 473.00 16:10:26 00079093226TRLO0 XLON 167 473.00 16:10:26 00079093227TRLO0 XLON 484 473.20 16:14:38 00079093534TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 417618 EQS News ID: 2273664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)