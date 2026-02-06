Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Dow Jones News
06.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    459.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     452.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 456.5812p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,109,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,937,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
814           456.80    08:37:30      00079019252TRLO0  XLON 
965           456.20    08:37:30      00079019253TRLO0  XLON 
959           456.40    09:13:56      00079021215TRLO0  XLON 
448           456.00    09:13:56      00079021216TRLO0  XLON 
523           456.00    09:13:56      00079021217TRLO0  XLON 
870           456.80    09:59:21      00079023131TRLO0  XLON 
817           456.40    09:59:34      00079023151TRLO0  XLON 
796           457.40    10:31:15      00079025325TRLO0  XLON 
843           457.60    10:39:34      00079025650TRLO0  XLON 
822           457.80    10:59:03      00079026516TRLO0  XLON 
142           457.60    11:08:30      00079027270TRLO0  XLON 
10           457.60    11:08:33      00079027271TRLO0  XLON 
167           457.60    11:08:33      00079027272TRLO0  XLON 
498           457.60    11:09:19      00079027297TRLO0  XLON 
802           457.80    11:32:00      00079027971TRLO0  XLON 
793           457.60    11:32:00      00079027972TRLO0  XLON 
833           458.40    12:04:31      00079029670TRLO0  XLON 
11           458.40    12:04:31      00079029671TRLO0  XLON 
10           458.40    12:04:31      00079029672TRLO0  XLON 
844           457.80    12:05:00      00079029831TRLO0  XLON 
968           457.00    12:05:00      00079029832TRLO0  XLON 
805           457.00    12:08:16      00079030087TRLO0  XLON 
839           456.00    12:09:32      00079030157TRLO0  XLON 
820           457.80    12:35:39      00079031405TRLO0  XLON 
777           457.40    12:38:31      00079031494TRLO0  XLON 
67           457.40    12:38:33      00079031495TRLO0  XLON 
263           456.60    12:41:42      00079031606TRLO0  XLON 
598           456.60    12:41:42      00079031607TRLO0  XLON 
832           457.20    13:33:28      00079034056TRLO0  XLON 
787           457.20    13:34:39      00079034101TRLO0  XLON 
128           456.40    13:44:33      00079035137TRLO0  XLON 
813           456.20    13:45:29      00079035155TRLO0  XLON 
12           456.20    13:48:00      00079035199TRLO0  XLON 
922           456.00    13:49:20      00079035248TRLO0  XLON 
789           456.00    13:51:18      00079035380TRLO0  XLON 
85           452.60    14:00:08      00079036038TRLO0  XLON 
324           452.60    14:00:08      00079036039TRLO0  XLON 
170           452.60    14:00:08      00079036040TRLO0  XLON 
145           452.60    14:00:08      00079036041TRLO0  XLON 
860           454.40    14:26:08      00079036988TRLO0  XLON 
105           454.80    14:30:20      00079037174TRLO0  XLON 
693           454.80    14:30:20      00079037175TRLO0  XLON 
232           454.80    14:57:36      00079039707TRLO0  XLON 
481           454.80    15:01:35      00079040066TRLO0  XLON 
148           454.80    15:01:35      00079040067TRLO0  XLON 
91           455.80    15:11:31      00079041108TRLO0  XLON 
182           455.80    15:11:31      00079041109TRLO0  XLON 
43           455.40    15:12:19      00079041151TRLO0  XLON 
947           454.80    15:12:48      00079041188TRLO0  XLON 
906           455.00    15:28:55      00079042552TRLO0  XLON 
547           457.00    15:45:21      00079043768TRLO0  XLON 
265           457.00    15:45:21      00079043769TRLO0  XLON 
897           456.40    15:45:42      00079043804TRLO0  XLON 
835           459.20    16:02:08      00079045292TRLO0  XLON 
657           457.00    16:14:10      00079046505TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417332 
EQS News ID:  2272352 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
