Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
26.02.26 | 08:04
5,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
26.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
90 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      9,065 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    457.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     443.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.8686p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,438,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,607,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
654           443.00    08:30:29      00079366045TRLO0  XLON 
1            443.00    08:30:35      00079366052TRLO0  XLON 
691           450.00    09:41:52      00079368838TRLO0  XLON 
626           449.20    09:52:29      00079369134TRLO0  XLON 
690           453.20    12:00:18      00079373511TRLO0  XLON 
434           453.40    12:05:28      00079373725TRLO0  XLON 
202           453.40    12:05:28      00079373726TRLO0  XLON 
164           454.60    12:11:17      00079374004TRLO0  XLON 
250           454.60    12:11:17      00079374005TRLO0  XLON 
80           454.60    12:11:17      00079374006TRLO0  XLON 
28           454.60    12:11:18      00079374007TRLO0  XLON 
668           455.60    12:21:01      00079374230TRLO0  XLON 
690           456.00    12:23:27      00079374276TRLO0  XLON 
450           455.60    12:23:33      00079374287TRLO0  XLON 
285           455.60    12:23:39      00079374295TRLO0  XLON 
121           456.60    12:31:51      00079374551TRLO0  XLON 
166           456.60    12:31:51      00079374552TRLO0  XLON 
387           456.40    12:39:34      00079374828TRLO0  XLON 
143           456.20    12:39:52      00079374834TRLO0  XLON 
181           456.20    12:39:52      00079374835TRLO0  XLON 
512           455.00    12:49:08      00079375214TRLO0  XLON 
110           455.00    12:51:25      00079375335TRLO0  XLON 
12           453.40    13:05:28      00079375959TRLO0  XLON 
635           457.80    13:16:37      00079376382TRLO0  XLON 
106           457.80    13:16:37      00079376383TRLO0  XLON 
306           457.80    13:17:59      00079376509TRLO0  XLON 
353           457.80    13:18:26      00079376533TRLO0  XLON 
120           457.80    13:18:26      00079376534TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 419214 
EQS News ID:  2281720 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
