Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 9,065 Highest price paid per share: 457.80p Lowest price paid per share: 443.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 453.8686p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,438,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,607,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 654 443.00 08:30:29 00079366045TRLO0 XLON 1 443.00 08:30:35 00079366052TRLO0 XLON 691 450.00 09:41:52 00079368838TRLO0 XLON 626 449.20 09:52:29 00079369134TRLO0 XLON 690 453.20 12:00:18 00079373511TRLO0 XLON 434 453.40 12:05:28 00079373725TRLO0 XLON 202 453.40 12:05:28 00079373726TRLO0 XLON 164 454.60 12:11:17 00079374004TRLO0 XLON 250 454.60 12:11:17 00079374005TRLO0 XLON 80 454.60 12:11:17 00079374006TRLO0 XLON 28 454.60 12:11:18 00079374007TRLO0 XLON 668 455.60 12:21:01 00079374230TRLO0 XLON 690 456.00 12:23:27 00079374276TRLO0 XLON 450 455.60 12:23:33 00079374287TRLO0 XLON 285 455.60 12:23:39 00079374295TRLO0 XLON 121 456.60 12:31:51 00079374551TRLO0 XLON 166 456.60 12:31:51 00079374552TRLO0 XLON 387 456.40 12:39:34 00079374828TRLO0 XLON 143 456.20 12:39:52 00079374834TRLO0 XLON 181 456.20 12:39:52 00079374835TRLO0 XLON 512 455.00 12:49:08 00079375214TRLO0 XLON 110 455.00 12:51:25 00079375335TRLO0 XLON 12 453.40 13:05:28 00079375959TRLO0 XLON 635 457.80 13:16:37 00079376382TRLO0 XLON 106 457.80 13:16:37 00079376383TRLO0 XLON 306 457.80 13:17:59 00079376509TRLO0 XLON 353 457.80 13:18:26 00079376533TRLO0 XLON 120 457.80 13:18:26 00079376534TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

