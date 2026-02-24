Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
24.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    470.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     458.80p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 464.9210p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,404,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,642,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
681           468.80    08:16:28      00079316464TRLO0  XLON 
387           470.80    09:17:08      00079318636TRLO0  XLON 
769           470.20    09:33:23      00079319295TRLO0  XLON 
752           470.00    09:39:42      00079319606TRLO0  XLON 
676           469.60    09:39:54      00079319608TRLO0  XLON 
638           466.40    10:12:12      00079320597TRLO0  XLON 
763           465.80    10:12:14      00079320608TRLO0  XLON 
681           464.80    10:26:12      00079320999TRLO0  XLON 
752           465.00    10:29:33      00079321337TRLO0  XLON 
345           464.60    10:30:33      00079321368TRLO0  XLON 
375           464.60    10:30:33      00079321367TRLO0  XLON 
669           465.80    10:43:21      00079321769TRLO0  XLON 
761           465.80    10:43:21      00079321768TRLO0  XLON 
628           465.80    10:43:21      00079321767TRLO0  XLON 
737           465.00    10:51:17      00079321994TRLO0  XLON 
722           469.00    12:01:46      00079323977TRLO0  XLON 
753           469.00    12:01:46      00079323976TRLO0  XLON 
763           466.60    12:22:02      00079324504TRLO0  XLON 
700           464.60    13:20:13      00079325924TRLO0  XLON 
652           464.00    13:32:44      00079326283TRLO0  XLON 
706           465.60    13:55:48      00079327379TRLO0  XLON 
133           465.60    13:58:21      00079327450TRLO0  XLON 
529           465.60    13:58:21      00079327451TRLO0  XLON 
765           464.60    14:11:12      00079327948TRLO0  XLON 
758           466.00    14:16:20      00079328264TRLO0  XLON 
55           465.80    14:29:45      00079328777TRLO0  XLON 
626           465.20    14:29:48      00079328785TRLO0  XLON 
113           464.80    14:31:55      00079328976TRLO0  XLON 
171           464.80    14:34:32      00079329177TRLO0  XLON 
465           464.80    14:36:16      00079329318TRLO0  XLON 
755           462.60    14:40:16      00079329740TRLO0  XLON 
672           460.80    14:44:48      00079330013TRLO0  XLON 
721           460.60    14:55:33      00079330612TRLO0  XLON 
736           463.00    15:15:51      00079331610TRLO0  XLON 
750           462.00    15:33:45      00079332207TRLO0  XLON 
667           461.80    15:37:31      00079332366TRLO0  XLON 
694           463.00    15:42:30      00079332582TRLO0  XLON 
678           460.60    15:59:50      00079333615TRLO0  XLON 
736           460.60    15:59:50      00079333614TRLO0  XLON 
638           458.80    16:09:25      00079334454TRLO0  XLON 
10           458.80    16:09:27      00079334462TRLO0  XLON 
418           458.80    16:13:13      00079334757TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 418955 
EQS News ID:  2280308 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
