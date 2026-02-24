Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 470.80p Lowest price paid per share: 458.80p Volume weighted average price paid: 464.9210p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,404,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,642,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 681 468.80 08:16:28 00079316464TRLO0 XLON 387 470.80 09:17:08 00079318636TRLO0 XLON 769 470.20 09:33:23 00079319295TRLO0 XLON 752 470.00 09:39:42 00079319606TRLO0 XLON 676 469.60 09:39:54 00079319608TRLO0 XLON 638 466.40 10:12:12 00079320597TRLO0 XLON 763 465.80 10:12:14 00079320608TRLO0 XLON 681 464.80 10:26:12 00079320999TRLO0 XLON 752 465.00 10:29:33 00079321337TRLO0 XLON 345 464.60 10:30:33 00079321368TRLO0 XLON 375 464.60 10:30:33 00079321367TRLO0 XLON 669 465.80 10:43:21 00079321769TRLO0 XLON 761 465.80 10:43:21 00079321768TRLO0 XLON 628 465.80 10:43:21 00079321767TRLO0 XLON 737 465.00 10:51:17 00079321994TRLO0 XLON 722 469.00 12:01:46 00079323977TRLO0 XLON 753 469.00 12:01:46 00079323976TRLO0 XLON 763 466.60 12:22:02 00079324504TRLO0 XLON 700 464.60 13:20:13 00079325924TRLO0 XLON 652 464.00 13:32:44 00079326283TRLO0 XLON 706 465.60 13:55:48 00079327379TRLO0 XLON 133 465.60 13:58:21 00079327450TRLO0 XLON 529 465.60 13:58:21 00079327451TRLO0 XLON 765 464.60 14:11:12 00079327948TRLO0 XLON 758 466.00 14:16:20 00079328264TRLO0 XLON 55 465.80 14:29:45 00079328777TRLO0 XLON 626 465.20 14:29:48 00079328785TRLO0 XLON 113 464.80 14:31:55 00079328976TRLO0 XLON 171 464.80 14:34:32 00079329177TRLO0 XLON 465 464.80 14:36:16 00079329318TRLO0 XLON 755 462.60 14:40:16 00079329740TRLO0 XLON 672 460.80 14:44:48 00079330013TRLO0 XLON 721 460.60 14:55:33 00079330612TRLO0 XLON 736 463.00 15:15:51 00079331610TRLO0 XLON 750 462.00 15:33:45 00079332207TRLO0 XLON 667 461.80 15:37:31 00079332366TRLO0 XLON 694 463.00 15:42:30 00079332582TRLO0 XLON 678 460.60 15:59:50 00079333615TRLO0 XLON 736 460.60 15:59:50 00079333614TRLO0 XLON 638 458.80 16:09:25 00079334454TRLO0 XLON 10 458.80 16:09:27 00079334462TRLO0 XLON 418 458.80 16:13:13 00079334757TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

