Molten Ventures' recent investor day was an opportunity for the company to report on its strategic development and to feature a diverse set of portfolio companies. The CEO highlighted progress across all five strategic areas: refocusing on the core business of investing in Series A and B rounds; driving further scale and efficiencies in terms of portfolio development and institutional co-investment; a selective approach within its fund of funds programme; preserving a strong balance sheet; and narrowing the discount to NAV (which currently stands at 34% and therefore has further scope to narrow). The event also gave the company an opportunity to highlight the diversity of its portfolio in light of investor concerns over AI disruption.

