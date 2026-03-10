Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 09 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 448.20p Lowest price paid per share: 434.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 443.6859p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,593,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,452,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 580 434.00 08:13:12 00079571716TRLO0 XLON 149 434.00 08:13:12 00079571717TRLO0 XLON 671 440.40 08:35:42 00079573064TRLO0 XLON 708 440.20 08:44:14 00079573444TRLO0 XLON 624 442.60 09:14:57 00079574673TRLO0 XLON 189 445.00 09:30:30 00079575775TRLO0 XLON 443 445.00 09:30:30 00079575774TRLO0 XLON 689 446.20 09:48:16 00079577184TRLO0 XLON 509 443.20 10:07:54 00079578249TRLO0 XLON 724 440.20 10:35:44 00079579315TRLO0 XLON 611 443.60 10:57:35 00079580349TRLO0 XLON 423 443.00 10:57:36 00079580350TRLO0 XLON 59 444.20 11:12:51 00079580879TRLO0 XLON 469 444.20 11:12:51 00079580878TRLO0 XLON 160 444.20 11:12:51 00079580877TRLO0 XLON 651 443.00 11:13:59 00079580981TRLO0 XLON 427 442.80 11:21:39 00079581273TRLO0 XLON 216 442.80 11:21:39 00079581274TRLO0 XLON 687 443.60 11:50:44 00079582143TRLO0 XLON 15 442.00 12:09:27 00079582717TRLO0 XLON 707 442.00 12:10:19 00079582747TRLO0 XLON 703 444.80 12:35:11 00079583230TRLO0 XLON 800 443.80 13:28:00 00079584680TRLO0 XLON 749 443.40 13:39:15 00079585117TRLO0 XLON 732 444.00 13:49:58 00079585512TRLO0 XLON 755 443.00 14:01:24 00079585949TRLO0 XLON 618 444.40 14:27:15 00079587247TRLO0 XLON 695 443.40 14:27:59 00079587271TRLO0 XLON 720 443.20 14:27:59 00079587272TRLO0 XLON 44 445.00 14:36:35 00079587983TRLO0 XLON 636 447.20 14:46:21 00079588562TRLO0 XLON 671 447.00 14:51:02 00079588805TRLO0 XLON 636 447.00 14:56:14 00079589051TRLO0 XLON 724 447.00 14:56:14 00079589052TRLO0 XLON 713 448.20 15:27:53 00079590404TRLO0 XLON 262 448.00 15:32:29 00079590848TRLO0 XLON 259 444.00 15:47:52 00079591628TRLO0 XLON 249 445.40 16:00:31 00079592316TRLO0 XLON 137 446.60 16:09:57 00079593181TRLO0 XLON 186 445.60 16:19:23 00079594007TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

