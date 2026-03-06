Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 460.20p Lowest price paid per share: 452.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 456.0999p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,553,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,492,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 691 454.20 08:40:35 00079519585TRLO0 XLON 283 455.20 10:05:52 00079523996TRLO0 XLON 343 455.20 10:05:52 00079523997TRLO0 XLON 728 454.40 10:05:54 00079524005TRLO0 XLON 749 453.20 10:16:15 00079524404TRLO0 XLON 711 460.20 11:19:47 00079527716TRLO0 XLON 696 459.60 12:00:53 00079528972TRLO0 XLON 738 459.00 12:00:53 00079528973TRLO0 XLON 456 457.20 12:37:17 00079530005TRLO0 XLON 204 457.20 12:37:17 00079530006TRLO0 XLON 47 457.20 12:37:17 00079530013TRLO0 XLON 105 456.40 13:02:34 00079530634TRLO0 XLON 603 457.60 13:31:17 00079531420TRLO0 XLON 146 457.60 13:31:17 00079531421TRLO0 XLON 616 456.40 13:47:02 00079532041TRLO0 XLON 390 455.80 13:47:02 00079532042TRLO0 XLON 226 455.80 13:47:03 00079532043TRLO0 XLON 669 455.80 13:47:03 00079532044TRLO0 XLON 625 453.80 13:58:15 00079532389TRLO0 XLON 743 453.40 14:06:16 00079532851TRLO0 XLON 744 452.00 14:23:43 00079533677TRLO0 XLON 279 457.00 14:46:58 00079536041TRLO0 XLON 1284 457.60 14:46:58 00079536051TRLO0 XLON 643 456.60 14:47:03 00079536061TRLO0 XLON 651 456.60 14:47:03 00079536062TRLO0 XLON 744 459.00 14:56:30 00079537053TRLO0 XLON 646 458.00 15:00:15 00079537463TRLO0 XLON 702 457.80 15:09:59 00079538032TRLO0 XLON 678 457.80 15:24:45 00079539019TRLO0 XLON 712 454.60 15:39:06 00079540081TRLO0 XLON 626 455.00 15:47:35 00079540493TRLO0 XLON 678 454.00 15:49:06 00079540567TRLO0 XLON 696 455.00 15:58:32 00079541248TRLO0 XLON 708 455.00 16:07:11 00079542233TRLO0 XLON 440 453.20 16:12:56 00079542851TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

