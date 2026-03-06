Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:55
4,940 Euro
-2,18 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
152 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    460.20p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     452.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 456.0999p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,553,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,492,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
691           454.20    08:40:35      00079519585TRLO0  XLON 
283           455.20    10:05:52      00079523996TRLO0  XLON 
343           455.20    10:05:52      00079523997TRLO0  XLON 
728           454.40    10:05:54      00079524005TRLO0  XLON 
749           453.20    10:16:15      00079524404TRLO0  XLON 
711           460.20    11:19:47      00079527716TRLO0  XLON 
696           459.60    12:00:53      00079528972TRLO0  XLON 
738           459.00    12:00:53      00079528973TRLO0  XLON 
456           457.20    12:37:17      00079530005TRLO0  XLON 
204           457.20    12:37:17      00079530006TRLO0  XLON 
47           457.20    12:37:17      00079530013TRLO0  XLON 
105           456.40    13:02:34      00079530634TRLO0  XLON 
603           457.60    13:31:17      00079531420TRLO0  XLON 
146           457.60    13:31:17      00079531421TRLO0  XLON 
616           456.40    13:47:02      00079532041TRLO0  XLON 
390           455.80    13:47:02      00079532042TRLO0  XLON 
226           455.80    13:47:03      00079532043TRLO0  XLON 
669           455.80    13:47:03      00079532044TRLO0  XLON 
625           453.80    13:58:15      00079532389TRLO0  XLON 
743           453.40    14:06:16      00079532851TRLO0  XLON 
744           452.00    14:23:43      00079533677TRLO0  XLON 
279           457.00    14:46:58      00079536041TRLO0  XLON 
1284          457.60    14:46:58      00079536051TRLO0  XLON 
643           456.60    14:47:03      00079536061TRLO0  XLON 
651           456.60    14:47:03      00079536062TRLO0  XLON 
744           459.00    14:56:30      00079537053TRLO0  XLON 
646           458.00    15:00:15      00079537463TRLO0  XLON 
702           457.80    15:09:59      00079538032TRLO0  XLON 
678           457.80    15:24:45      00079539019TRLO0  XLON 
712           454.60    15:39:06      00079540081TRLO0  XLON 
626           455.00    15:47:35      00079540493TRLO0  XLON 
678           454.00    15:49:06      00079540567TRLO0  XLON 
696           455.00    15:58:32      00079541248TRLO0  XLON 
708           455.00    16:07:11      00079542233TRLO0  XLON 
440           453.20    16:12:56      00079542851TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 420144 
EQS News ID:  2286772 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2286772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
